Vivo launches camera-centric X30 and X30 Pro smartphones with integrated 5G chipset

Vivo recently launched its camera-focused X30 series in China. The Vivo X30 and X30 Pro both run on Samsung’s Exynos 980 chipset with the integrated 5G modem. The launch of the X30 series marks the first time a company has used a Samsung 5G chipset, beating Samsung itself.

The Vivo X30 5G is priced at CNY 3,300 (Approx. Rs 33,500) for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while opting for 256GB storage will set you back CNY 3,600 (Approx. Rs 36,500). The Pro X30 5G model with 8GB/128GB costs CNY 4,000 (Approx. Rs 40,600) and the upgraded 256GB model is priced at CNY 4,300 (Approx. Rs 43,600). The handsets are available in Black, White and Pink shades.

Both the Vivo X30 and X30 Pro is equipped with the Exynos 980 chipset that integrates two Cortex-A77 cores and six A55 cores and uses the Mali-G76 MP5 GPU. The integrated 5G modem features “Multi-Turbo 2.5” that can switch between 5G or 4G if the Wi-Fi network is slow while delivering speeds up to 3.55 Gbps.

Both phones are powered by a 4,350 mAh battery with 33W Flash Charge support. Vivo calls the 6.44-inch Super AMOLED panel on the X30 series an XDR display. It features an FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution with 800 nits of brightness going up to 1,200 nits. Vivo has ditched the rebranded Jovi OS and opted for Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 9 Pie for the X30 series.

The Vivo X30 5G gets a triple camera setup, while the X30 Pro 5G opts for quad rear cameras. Both phones feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a high-resolution 32-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.0 aperture. However, the X30 Pro 5G features an additional 5x periscopic camera that shoots 12-megapixel photos at a 135mm native focal length, while offering 60x digital zoom.