    Viral video: IndiGo pilot surprises wife with a special in-flight announcement

    An IndiGo pilot’s “special announcement” for a “special passenger”, his wife, has gone viral on Instagram

    Sanya Jain
    May 25, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST
    IndiGo pilot Alneez Virani surprised his wife by mentioning her during his in-flight announcement (Image credit: the_tworisty_sapiens/Instagram)

    An IndiGo pilot’s “special announcement” for a “special passenger”, his wife, has gone viral on Instagram. Alneez Virani surprised his wife Zahra by mentioning her in his in-flight announcement as he prepared to take off for Mumbai.

    “I’d like to take this opportunity to make a special announcement,” Alneez was heard saying over the flight intercom in a video his wife later shared online. “Some days I do get a special flight, and today is one such flight.

    “I have a special passenger on this flight,” the IndiGo pilot told passengers. “I have the privilege of flying my wife to Mumbai.

    “It’s just a small thing for everybody but it means a lot to me. Just wished to share the happiness with all of you on board,” he concluded.

    Zahra looked overwhelmed by her husband’s announcement, which she says she was not expecting. In her Instagram caption, shared Saturday, Zahra said that she had sat in several flights where her husband was the pilot in command, but none of them came close to this one. “It will forever be etched in my heart and make me smile ear to ear forever,” she wrote.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by ZahraAlneez | Couple Travel (@the_tworisty_sapiens)

    The video has gone viral online with over 6.3 million views and 6.5 lakh ‘likes’ on Instagram.

    “This is so beautiful,” wrote one person in the comments section. “What a sweet thing to do,” another said while a third jokingly asked, “Can we get such men on Amazon?”



    Sanya Jain
    Tags: #IndiGo #mumbai #viral video
    first published: May 25, 2022 12:53 pm
