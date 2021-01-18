MARKET NEWS

Vijay Mallya extradition: Fugitive businessman cannot be extradited until completion of 'confidential' judicial proceedings, says UK govt

Citing UK laws, the government clarified that unless the legal issue is satisfied, extradition order to bring the liquor baron back to India will not come into effect.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2021 / 02:51 PM IST
Vijay Mallya is wanted in India for defaulting on bank loans worth crores of rupees.

The United Kingdom government informed the Supreme Court of India on January 18 that beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya cannot be extradited unless the "confidential legal issue" is resolved.

Citing UK laws, the government clarified that unless the said legal issue is satisfied, extradition order to bring the liquor baron back to India will not come into effect, reported CNBC. According to the report, the Supreme Court will take up the case against Mallya on March 15.

Mallya is wanted back in India under charges of financial fraud. He defaulted on repayment of loans taken by the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines from several Indian banks. In January 2019, a special Prevention of Money-Laundering Act (PMLA) court had declared him a 'fugitive economic offender'.

He has been based in the United Kingdom since March 2016 and is currently on bail for an extradition warrant executed three years ago by the Scotland Yard.

Labelling the issue confidential, UK Govt has clarified that more details on it can't be divulged and that it cannot commit on the time required to solve it.

However, claiming to understand the significance of the case for India, the UK government said that it is seeking to deal with the issue at the earliest.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Supreme Court #UK government #Vijay Mallya
first published: Jan 18, 2021 02:51 pm

