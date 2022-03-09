Video: Ukranian boy walks to Poland border alone, with a toy in hand, crying

Screengrabs from the video shared by CNN.

A video of a Ukranian boy crying while walking up to the Poland border with his mother has tugged at heartstrings online.



Bilderna från CNN på pojken som går över gränsen från Ukraina.

Så fruktansvärt vidrigt. pic.twitter.com/DyFS3krBs1 — Emanuel Karlsten (@emanuelkarlsten) March 7, 2022

The clipping shared by CNN shows a boy crossing to Medyka, Poland with a bag and a toy, walking by himself and crying.

The video prompted several Twitter users to seek and help the boy. Touched by the child's desperation, many -- including American actor Pauley Perrette -- also took to donating to causes related to Ukranian children.



@idreesali114

Can you tell us anything about this lil Ukranian boy walking alone, crying?

Did he have family nearby?

Do you know his name? CNN said the video was via a Reuters journalist. So many heartbroken folks have inquired.. but no one seems to have an answer. pic.twitter.com/ewBSKYgHMv March 8, 2022





Saw footage of a #Ukranian little boy Standing by himself Crying

Holding a tiny suitcase.

Alone.

No family to be seen.

I’ve donated to @UNICEF Join me if you can

At LEAST can we help the children?#Ukraine️ #UkraineUnderAttaсk #UkraineWar #UkraineRussianWar #UNICEF — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) March 7, 2022

