Video: Ukranian boy walks to Poland border alone, with a toy in hand, crying

A video of a Ukranian boy crying while walking up to the Poland border with his mother has tugged at heartstrings online.The clipping shared by CNN shows a boy crossing to Medyka, Poland with a bag and a toy, walking by himself and crying.
Bilderna från CNN på pojken som går över gränsen från Ukraina.
Så fruktansvärt vidrigt. pic.twitter.com/DyFS3krBs1— Emanuel Karlsten (@emanuelkarlsten) March 7, 2022
The video prompted several Twitter users to seek and help the boy. Touched by the child's desperation, many -- including American actor Pauley Perrette -- also took to donating to causes related to Ukranian children.
@idreesali114
Can you tell us anything about this lil Ukranian boy walking alone, crying?
Did he have family nearby?
Do you know his name?
CNN said the video was via a Reuters journalist.
So many heartbroken folks have inquired.. but no one seems to have an answer. pic.twitter.com/ewBSKYgHMv— anita nedley (@nita2293) March 8, 2022
Saw footage of a #Ukranian little boy Standing by himself Crying
Holding a tiny suitcase.
Alone.
No family to be seen.
I’ve donated to @UNICEFJoin me if you can
At LEAST can we help the children?#Ukraine️ #UkraineUnderAttaсk #UkraineWar #UkraineRussianWar #UNICEF— Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) March 7, 2022
Read more: Watch: Ukrainian girl in bomb shelter sings 'Let it Go' from Frozen in viral videoThe video is reminiscent to Aylan Kurdi -- a three-year-old Syrian boy of Kurdish ethnic background whose photographs made global headlines after he drowned on September 2, 2015 in the Mediterranean Sea along with his mother and brother. Kurdi and his family were Syrian refugees trying to reach Europe from Turkey amid the European refugee crisis.