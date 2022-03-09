English
    Video: Ukranian boy walks to Poland border alone, with a toy in hand, crying

    The video prompted several Twitter users to seek and help the boy. Touched by the child's desperation, many -- including American actor Pauley Perrette -- also took to donating to causes related to Ukranian children.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 09, 2022 / 08:49 PM IST
    Screengrabs from the video shared by CNN.

    Screengrabs from the video shared by CNN.


    A video of a Ukranian boy crying while walking up to the Poland border with his mother has tugged at heartstrings online.

    The clipping shared by CNN shows a boy crossing to Medyka, Poland with a bag and a toy, walking by himself and crying.

    The video prompted several Twitter users to seek and help the boy. Touched by the child's desperation, many -- including American actor Pauley Perrette -- also took to donating to causes related to Ukranian children.

    The video is reminiscent to Aylan Kurdi -- a three-year-old Syrian boy of Kurdish ethnic background whose photographs made global headlines after he drowned on September 2, 2015 in the Mediterranean Sea along with his mother and brother. Kurdi and his family were Syrian refugees trying to reach Europe from Turkey amid the European refugee crisis.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Poland #Russia #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine
    first published: Mar 9, 2022 08:46 pm
