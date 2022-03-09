Watch: Ukrainian girl in bomb shelter sings 'Let it Go' from Frozen in viral video

Amelia told the recorder that she wanted to sing “on a grand stage” and in front of an audience. (Screengrabs from the viral video)

A Ukrainian girl has been winning hearts online after a video of her singing the Ukranian rendition of "Let it Go" from Disney's animated film Frozen while stuck in a bomb shelter in Kyiv went viral.

A woman who visited the bunker to help decorate it shared the video on Facebook last week after the girl, Amelia, told her she wanted to sing “on a grand stage” and in front of an audience.

In the video, the Ukrainaian flag was visible in the background as were other people encouraging the child to sing with a number of them recording her performance.

The viral video also reached Idina Menzel who played Elsa, the character who performs the song in Frozen. "We see you. We really, really see you," she tweeted with hearts in Ukranian colours.



We see you. We really, really see you. https://t.co/Vhln1MjXpX — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) March 7, 2022

She is among millions of Ukrainians who remain in the country amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, while more than 1.7 million people have fled the country.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged British MPs to designate Russia as a "terrorist state" after President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation against his nation and called for tougher sanctions on Moscow to "make sure our skies are safe".

The 44-year-old Ukrainian leader, who made a "historic" address to the House of Commons via videolink on Tuesday, received a standing ovation by members of Parliament. "We are looking for your help, for the help of Western counties. We are thankful for this help and I am grateful to you, Boris, said Zelenskyy, addressing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"Please increase the pressure of sanctions against this country (Russia) and please recognise this country as a terrorist state. Please make sure that our Ukrainian skies are safe. Please make sure that you do what needs to be done and what is stipulated by the greatness of your country. Glory to Ukraine and glory to the United Kingdom," he said.

While the West has imposed crippling sanctions on Russia, it has not yet cut off the supply of Russian oil to Western countries. Though Zelenskyy has sought a no-fly zone over Ukraine, the US and its allies seem unlikely to accept this to protect Ukrainians from Russian air power.

Prime Minister Johnson said President Zelensky had "moved the hearts of everybody" watching, and pledged to "press on with tightening the economic vice" around Russian President Putin.