Video: Singer Bebe Rexha collapses onstage after fan throws phone at her

Singer Bebe Rexha was struck with a phone during a concert in NYC

Singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha was rushed offstage from her concert in New York City on Sunday night after a cellphone, thrown by a fan, hit her in the head.

The 33-year-old pop star was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 when a fan pelted his phone directly towards her. The device struck Bebe Rexha below her left eye. Footage of the incident shows her turning away from the audience and collapsing onstage. Shocked concert-goers were heard shouting “that’s assault.”

The concert was paused as the Grammy-nominated was rushed offstage by crew members.



Performer Bebe Rexha gets hit by a concert goer when they chuck their phone on stage.

Her mother has told the media that she received 3 stitches. pic.twitter.com/33l6M0GCMS

— Justin Theory (@realJustATheory) June 20, 2023

According to BBC, a 27-year-old man was removed from the crowd for throwing his phone at the singer. He has been charged with assault, New York Police confirmed.

The Independent identified the accused as a New Jersey resident named Nicolas Malvagna. Malvagna reportedly told police he was “trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.”

The extent of the singer’s injuries was not clear but unconfirmed reports suggest she received three stitches near her eyebrow. Bebe Rexha later posted a two-word Instagram update. “I’m good,” she wrote alongside a picture that shows a cut below her eyebrow and bruising around her eye.



The incident took place during the 13th stop of the singer’s Best F’n Night Of My Life tour.