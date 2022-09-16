Video: Bihar thief dangles from moving train after passengers grab his arms

A thief in Bihar dangled outside the train for 10 km after he was caught red-handed (Credit: ANI/Twitter)

A thief who tried to steal a mobile phone through a train window ended up getting dragged along for a 10-km ride, dangling outside the locomotive, after passengers grabbed hold of his arms.

Footage from Bihar that has been widely shared online shows the thief pleading and apologising while dangling outside the train window. Inside the train, passengers were seen holding onto his arms in an attempt to teach him a lesson while also making sure he is not seriously injured.



#WATCH | Khagaria, Bihar: Passengers caught hold of a man, kept him hanging outside from a window of a moving train as he allegedly tried to snatch mobile phones from them (15.09) pic.twitter.com/PY71wN2BmD

— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022

“Passengers caught hold of a man, kept him hanging outside from a window of a moving train as he allegedly tried to snatch mobile phones from them,” news agency ANI tweeted while sharing the now-viral video.

According to an NDTV report, the thief tried to snatch a passenger’s phone through the window while the train was halted at Sahebpur Kamal station. Alert passengers, however, grabbed him by his arm – and held onto it as the train left the station.

The thief was dragged along for a journey that lasted almost 10 km – eventually being forced to slide his other arm through the window so he would not fall.

Passengers finally let go of his arms as the train reached Khagaria. The thief was identified as one Pankaj Kumar, reports India Today. He was handed over to Khagaria Railway Police, where cops registered a case against him on the basis of a complaint made by victim Satyam Kumar.