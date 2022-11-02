Video: Joe Biden again claims, incorrectly, that his son died in Iraq

Joe Biden during a speech in Florida (Image credit: @ClayTravis/Twitter)

US President Joe Biden stated incorrectly during a speech that his son Beau died while serving in Iraq. This is the second time that the US president has incorrectly claimed his son died in Iraq, according to the New York Post.

Biden was delivering a speech in Florida late on Tuesday when he first confused the Iraq war with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and then blamed the blunder on his son’s death in Iraq. The 79-year-old POTUS was discussing inflation, which he blamed on the war in Iraq before correcting himself to say he meant Ukraine.



Joe Biden keeps saying his son died in Iraq. His son died six years after he returned from Iraq. This is not a small lie. And he keeps repeating it: pic.twitter.com/Kpx3xUrsMV

— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 2, 2022

"Inflation is a worldwide problem right now, because of a war in Iraq and the impact on oil, and what Russia’s doing … excuse me, the war in Ukraine," Biden said. "I think of Iraq because that’s where my son died."

Beau Biden died of brain cancer after serving in Iraq. The president’s son was 46 when he passed away in 2015 – nearly 6 years after he returned from Iraq.

This is the second time that the POTUS has claimed his son lost his life in Iraq. “I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the Conspicuous Service Medal, and lost his life in Iraq. Imagine the courage, the daring, and the genuine sacrifice — genuine sacrifice they all made,” Biden said on October 12 during a visit to Camp Hale in Colorado – a statement that drew criticism online.