English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Video: Drunk passenger bites flight attendant, forces pilot to make emergency landing

    A Turkish Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing on Wednesday after an intoxicated passenger created a ruckus on board

    Curated by : Sanya Jain
    October 18, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
    A drunk passenger assaulted crew on a Turkish Airlines flight (Image credit: nuicemedia/Twitter)

    A drunk passenger assaulted crew on a Turkish Airlines flight (Image credit: nuicemedia/Twitter)


    A Turkish Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing on Wednesday after an intoxicated passenger created a ruckus on board and got into a fight with cabin crew.

    The Jakarta-bound Turkish Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing in Medan, North Sumatra, because of the passenger’s drunk and disorderly conduct. According to a report in Express, the Indonesian man had to be restrained after he bit a crew member’s finger.

    Footage posted on Twitter also shows him raining blows at the cabin crew.

    According to local reports, the man – identified only by his initials MJJB – was a bit intoxicated and behaving rudely. Warned by flight attendants to calm down, he got further enraged and started assaulting them, going so far as to bite one crew member’s finger.

    "The passenger is an Indonesian citizen and he was drunk when making the assault," Jakarta Police Sr. Comr. Endra Zulpan said according to Kompas.com.

    Close

    Related stories

    The passenger also injured himself in the process.

    He was escorted off the flight after it landed in Medan and received treatment for his injuries at Kualanamu Health Clinic.

    After dropping off the unruly passenger, the Turkish Airlines flight continued to Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, where it landed shortly after 8 pm – three hours past its scheduled arrival time.
    Tags: #drunk passenger #emergency landing #Indonesia #Jakarta #Turkish Airlines
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 11:28 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.