English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the manufacturing industry step into the digital age. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Video: Bihar vet called to check on animal kidnapped, forcibly married off

    While the police have filed a complaint, they said that a love affair between the couple could not be ruled out.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 15, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST
    The vet's father received a video of the marriage hours after the son went missing. (Image credits: ANI)

    The vet's father received a video of the marriage hours after the son went missing. (Image credits: ANI)


    A veterinary doctor in Bihar was allegedly kidnapped and forcibly married off under the infamous "pakadwa vivah" (kidnapping for marriage) practice in the region, the police said on Tuesday.

    Veterinary doctor Satyam Kumar Jha, a resident of Pidhauli village under Teghra police station in Begusarai stepped out to treat sick cattle on Monday afternoon when he was kidnapped by a group and forcibly married off to a girl.

    “When Satyam did not return home till the evening, we started searching for him, but in vain. He didn’t even return at night. On Tuesday morning, I received a video clip which showed my son getting married to a girl," said the vet's father Subodh Kumar Jha.

    Close

    Related stories

    “We have filed a written complaint, naming the accused, with the Teghra police station," he added.

    The station house officer (SHO) of the  police station said, “We have received a complaint related to pakadwa vivah (kidnapping for marriage). The investigation is underway, but a case of love affair cannot be ruled out."

    The practice is common in many districts of Bihar such as Jamui, Lakhisarai, Munger, Begusarai, Patna, Nalanda, Khagaria, Bhagalpur and Banka.

    (With inputs from ANI)

    Read more: Two husbands approach police in Maharashtra after wife elopes with third
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Begusarai #Bihar #marriage #vet
    first published: Jun 15, 2022 04:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.