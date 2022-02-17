‘Tiffin box, dreams in my eyes’: Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal’s journey from Bihar to Mumbai

In a tweet on February 15, Vedanta Resources Chairperson Anil Agarwal reflected on his experience of arriving in Mumbai for the first time.

Industrialist Anil Agarwal is now the chairperson of globally-diversified company Vedanta Resources but there was a time when he set out to pursue his dream carrying just bedclothes and a tiffin box.

In a tweet on February 15, Anil Agarwal reflected on his journey from his home state Bihar to Mumbai -- the city of dreams.

“Millions of people come to Mumbai to try their luck,” he tweeted along with a black-and-white photo of the city’s iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, formerly known as Victoria Terminus station. “I was one of them. I remember the day I left Bihar with only a tiffin box, bedding, and dreams in my eyes.”



Agarwal added that on arriving in Mumbai, he got to see the city’s signature black and yellow taxis and double-decker buses -- things that he had so far only watched in movies.

The businessman encouraged young people to work hard and shoot for the stars. He had an important message for them.

“If you take your first step with strong will, you will definitely reach your destination,” Agarwal said.

Agarwal’s Vedanta, a global natural resources company, has presence in India, Africa, Ireland and Australia. More than 65,000 employee and contractors work with the London-headquartered company.

In January, Vedanta had announced its plans to invest in Saudi Arabia’s mineral sector. “The company is in discussions to identify investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, which aims to transform itself into a mineral hub in the Middle East,” read a statement from the company.