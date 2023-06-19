Vande Bharat passenger finds 'polythene piece in paneer dish'. Video

The plastic piece was found inside a food box served on a Vande Bharat train to Bhopal. (Image credit: Screengrabs from video tweeted by @sunilbplin/Twitter)

A Twitter user shared a video of a piece of polythene found inside a food packet served on the Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat train on Sunday.

The tweet by Sunil Sharma shows a passenger taking out the polyethene piece with a spoon, from a paneer dish served in a disposable aluminum foil container. Tagging Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, he also shared a photo of the complaint to the Railways catering unit.

The complaint was lodged by a woman passenger, Dr Shobha Patel.

“Polythene piece of size 4x4 in paneer dish. Food served at 8 pm after Jhansi station,” the written complaint says.

Railway Seva responded to the man’s tweet saying the complaint has been registered.



The Vande Bharat Express between Bhopal and Delhi was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal city in April. It was the 11th Vande Bharat Express service on the Indian Railway network and runs on all days except Saturday.

On several occassions, passengers on Vande Bharat trains have taken to social media to complain about certain aspects of the services on the high-speed trains. In February, a passenger on a Vande Bharat train, travelling the Mumbai-Shirdi route, offered some suggestions that could improve passenger experience. Viresh Narkar flagged a problem with the food served on the premium train. He said the cornflakes were dusty and added a picture which shows specks of what appears to be dust in his bowl of cornflakes.

He said he paid extra for a seat in the executive coach, but the placement of the coach meant that people were constantly passing through it.

The passenger pointed out that flooring on the Vande Bharat Express train is covered by a carpet which needs to be cleaned with vacuum cleaners.

PM Modi will inauagyuate five new Vande Bharat Express trains later this month, after his US visit. The routes for the upcoming trains are Goa-Mumbai, Patna-Ranchi, Bhopal-Indore, Bhopal-Jabalpur, and Bangalore-Hubli-Dharwad.