Intern says she flies to New York once a week to save money. Internet disagrees

The woman, identified as TikTok user Sophia Celentano, said she had received an internship at an advertising agency and would be traveling to New York one day every week. (Photo credit: Screengrab from instagram.com/soph.ia_c).

A woman in the United States revealed that she would be interning this summer, which would require her to travel to work only once a week. The woman, identified as TikTok user Sophia Celentano, said she had received an internship at an advertising agency and would be traveling to New York one day every week.

"I'm actually going to be commuting one day a week this summer. I'm going to be a corporate marketing intern for an advertising agency. The office I'm working for is in New York, New Jersey area. Because I have to be in the office one day a week," Celentano said in a TikTok video.

She further added that it was more convenient for her to live in Charleston and fly to New York rather than stay in New York full-time.

"It is cheaper for me to stay in Charleston and just pay for plane tickets than live in New York full-time. I have a full day orientation from 9 to 5, then Ubering back to Newark airport and flying back to Charleston," she added.

Celentano admitted that she had not been prepared for the challenges which accompanied finding business casual clothes.

"No one prepared me for how hard it is going to be to find business casual clothes that suit my personality and don't make me feel like I'm playing dress-up with my mother's clothes," she said.

The video generated several responses, many of whom disagreed with Celentano's views.

"Not a single job in the world is worth this," a user wrote.

"Commuting? that's a business trip," another user wrote.

"I would cry if I finished my shift and realized I still had to get on a whole plane to get home," a third user wrote.