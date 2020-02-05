App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 06:54 PM IST

UP cops disrupt wedding venue, mistaking it for anti-CAA protest site

The incident took place in Bijnor's Miradagan area where a man identified as Sabir had made arrangements for his daughter’s nikah ceremony.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to quell anti-CAA protests, police personnel in Uttar Pradesh  mistakenly uprooted weddings tents. The incident took place in Bijnor's Miradagan area where a man identified as Sabir had made arrangements for his daughter's nikah ceremony.

However, the cops mistook the tent arrangement for a protest ground and ravaged the set up to make sure it doesn’t turn into another hotbed for the anti-government demonstrations already rocking the country.

According to a Hindi media outlet, Naheed Fatma, a resident of Meerut, had sought permission from the cops to hold protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. Unfortunately for Sabir's family, she had sought permission for organising the protest in Mirdagan itself, which was denied.

As a precautionary measure, the cops had set out to ensure Fatma doesn't go ahead with her plans after they were informed about a tent being erected. That's when they noticed the 'shamiana' built on the empty plot of land beside Sabir's house.

When they entered the venue, the kin of the bride reportedly requested them to leave. However, the cops allegedly refused to pay heed to them and even removed all the wedding gifts that were arranged and displayed inside the makeshift establishment.

By the time they realised their fallacy, it was too late. However, instead of helping the family re-erect the tent, the cops asked them to do it, but the family refused to reinstall it.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 06:45 pm

tags #CAA #trending #Uttar Pradesh Police

