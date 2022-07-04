English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Ukraine is turning Odesa catacombs into bomb shelters as Russian attack on city intensifies

    The volunteers have chosen a particular part of the catacombs with a suitable structure to create the bomb shelters which can house more than 1,000 citizens.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 04, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST
    Hidden more than 20 metres deep into the dark and forgotten tunnels, the volunteers have been working to turn sections of the 2,500 km tunnels into liveable bomb shelters. (Image credit: @wineecon)

    Hidden more than 20 metres deep into the dark and forgotten tunnels, the volunteers have been working to turn sections of the 2,500 km tunnels into liveable bomb shelters. (Image credit: @wineecon)


    A group of Ukrainian volunteers from the southern port city of Odesa have begun to turn one of the world's largest labyrinths of catacombs into bomb shelters in case Russian assault on city escalates.

    "Underneath Odesa there are 2,500 km of catacombs, created in the 1800s. They used to serve as hideouts in WWII, and now volunteers are turning them into bomb shelters if Russian attacks on the city intensify," Ukrainian official Anton Gerashchenko tweeted.

    Hidden more than 20 metres deep into the dark and forgotten tunnels, the volunteers have been working to turn sections of the 2,500 km tunnels into liveable bomb shelters.

    Among the volunteers was Roman Mauser. The 32-year-old electrical engineer and blogger had explored and made videos of the catacombs, reported ABC News.

    Close

    Related stories

    As Odesa experiences increased attacks by Russian forces, Mauser has been using his knowledge to give refuge to citizens in the catacombs and "save lives".

    The Odesa catacomb runs into 2,500 km. (Image credit: @wineecon/Twitter) The Odesa catacomb runs into 2,500 km. (Image credit: @wineecon/Twitter)

    "On the night (of February 24), the first rocket hit Odesa and almost every day (now) we have air-raid alerts," Mauser told the publication.

    "I understood it won't stop and we had to prepare everything that can help … we decided that this place, the catacomb, is the best (way) we can prepare," he added.


    Read more: Video: Missile launched by Russian soldiers boomerangs, blows up Putin's troops


    The volunteers have chosen a particular part of the catacombs with a suitable structure to create the bomb shelters which can house more than 1,000 citizens.


    One of the main reasons for selecting that section of the catacombs was that the tunnels are quite deep. "The main advantage of this place is that it is really deep. If rockets will directly hit this place, it will stand," Mauser told ABC. "It has three or four entrances: even if one entrance will collapse, we can exit through another."


    Read more: 'Goat of Kyiv' leaves 40 Russian soldiers injured after triggering grenades

     

     

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #catacomb #Odesa #Odesa catacomb #Russia #Russian invasion #Ukraine #Ukraine Russia war updates
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 04:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.