Video: Missile launched by Russian soldiers boomerangs, blows up Putin's troops

A dramatic moment when a missile launched by Russian forces boomeranged on the invading army has been caught on camera.



Russian air defense system missile boomerangs after launch in Alchevsk, Luhansk Oblast.

Reasons for 'returning to sender'

- Missile confused radiation it left after launch and returned

- Incorrectly calibrated missile rate gyros pic.twitter.com/cN2XqS8VA0 — WhereisRussiaToday (@WhereisRussia) June 24, 2022

The now viral clip captured the action as pro-Russian separatists launched a rocket at Ukrainian troops in the city of Alchevsk, Luhansk early on Friday.In the video, the surface-to-air missile is seen ascending from where it was launched before looping back on itself and exploding on Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops.

The botched attack also lead to a blaze tearing through nearby homes, local media reported. While further reports are awaited, it's been suggested that Russia's own defence system may have been the reason for the botched missile launch.

Alchevsk is one of the cities that comprises the Russian invasion's new frontline, where Ukrainian troops are defending their land from Russian military and the pro-Russian separatists.

The Russian soldiers had reportedly launched the missile to knock off a Ukrainian aircraft in the sky, according to a video posted on the Face of War Telegram channel, the Mirror reported.