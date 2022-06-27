English
    Video: Missile launched by Russian soldiers boomerangs, blows up Putin's troops

    The Russian soldiers had reportedly launched the missile to knock off a Ukrainian aircraft in the sky, according to a video posted on the Face of War Telegram channel.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 27, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST
    The now viral clip captured the action as pro-Russian separatists launched a rocket at Ukrainian troops in the city of Alchevsk. (Screengrabs from video shared by @PaulGoward/Twitter)

    The now viral clip captured the action as pro-Russian separatists launched a rocket at Ukrainian troops in the city of Alchevsk. (Screengrabs from video shared by @PaulGoward/Twitter)


    A dramatic moment when a missile launched by Russian forces boomeranged on the invading army has been caught on camera.

    The now viral clip captured the action as pro-Russian separatists launched a rocket at Ukrainian troops in the city of Alchevsk, Luhansk early on Friday.

    In the video, the surface-to-air missile is seen ascending from where it was launched before looping back on itself and exploding on Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops.

    The botched attack also lead to a blaze tearing through nearby homes, local media reported. While further reports are awaited, it's been suggested that Russia's own defence system may have been the reason for the botched missile launch.

    Alchevsk is one of the cities that comprises the Russian invasion's new frontline, where Ukrainian troops are defending their land from Russian military and the pro-Russian separatists.

    The Russian soldiers had reportedly launched the missile to knock off a Ukrainian aircraft in the sky, according to a video posted on the Face of War Telegram channel, the Mirror reported.

    Read more: Zelenskiy asks G7 for air defence systems, tougher Russia sanctions
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Russia #Russian invasion #Ukraine
    first published: Jun 27, 2022 03:42 pm
