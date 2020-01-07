App
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter user shares proof that you could be wearing sandals just like the ones worn in India 900 years ago

A Twitter user shared a picture of ancient sculpture from a temple in Tamil Nadu’s Avudayarkoil, that dates back 900 years.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Ancient Indian sculpture of man wearing gladiator sandals (Image: V Gopalan/ Twitter)
Ancient Indian sculpture of man wearing gladiator sandals (Image: V Gopalan/ Twitter)

We have grown up knowing fashion keeps coming back in circles, repeating patterns every 20 years. What we did not learn or couldn’t imagine was that some styles that trended centuries ago would hit the markets someday too.

A recent Twitter thread shared on Twitter has drawn attention to a pair of gladiator sandals being sold by footwear brand Bata, which has a striking resemblance to flats worn by ancient Indians about 900 years ago.

Twitter user V Gopalan, on January 4, shared a photo collage of ancient India statues along with the sandals being sold by Bata at the moment, to point out the incredibly similar patterns of both.

Close

The picture of the sculpture he shared is from an ancient temple in Tamil Nadu’s Avudayarkoil.

The temple is believed to be over 900 years old, thus hinting at the style being in fashion around that time in history. The revelation left scores of netizens amused, who soon began sharing other interesting facts about ancient India and fashion.





 

First Published on Jan 7, 2020 01:04 pm

tags #Bata India #India #trends

