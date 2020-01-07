Twitter user shares proof that you could be wearing sandals just like the ones worn in India 900 years ago

We have grown up knowing fashion keeps coming back in circles, repeating patterns every 20 years. What we did not learn or couldn’t imagine was that some styles that trended centuries ago would hit the markets someday too.

A recent Twitter thread shared on Twitter has drawn attention to a pair of gladiator sandals being sold by footwear brand Bata, which has a striking resemblance to flats worn by ancient Indians about 900 years ago.

Twitter user V Gopalan, on January 4, shared a photo collage of ancient India statues along with the sandals being sold by Bata at the moment, to point out the incredibly similar patterns of both.

The picture of the sculpture he shared is from an ancient temple in Tamil Nadu’s Avudayarkoil.



Ancient Indian men were very fashionable centuries back!

They were wearing sandals thousand years back - the same model which BATA INDIA sells today! Zoom in to the pictures to see the similarity! Avudayar Koil, TN #IndianHeritage pic.twitter.com/gPeDoXOor7 — V Gopalan (@TheGopalan) January 4, 2020



Some hundred years ago, Indian women were even using High heeled footwears. And the West thinks its their fashion statement pic.twitter.com/p67cHkeOaj

also there is a case of keeping hunting knife...similar to holster..for pistol.. today...

i have read somewhere, that when the Rome was not formed and even before the Athens come into existence, Kashi had already reached to its greatness. #OldestContinousLivingCity — India My Religion (@aloksom) January 4, 2020



Wearing heels 1400 yrs back! Kailasanathar Temple, Kanchi pic.twitter.com/8KzlQQKdev

Indian women never lacked sense of fashion!

In fact 807 years back, they were wearing High heel pumps! Zoom in to the pictures to see her beautiful footwear! Ramappa Temple, Palampet Telangana built in 1213 A.D#IndianHeritage pic.twitter.com/TnCw6LfPpW — V Gopalan (@TheGopalan) January 5, 2020



A 850 year old shilabalika sculpture at Ramappa temple, near Warangal. pic.twitter.com/30o9iiLpsu

The temple is believed to be over 900 years old, thus hinting at the style being in fashion around that time in history. The revelation left scores of netizens amused, who soon began sharing other interesting facts about ancient India and fashion.