App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey hints that an edit feature may be on the cards

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey spoke about the idea of an edit feature on the Joe Rogan Podcast.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey recently hinted at a new feature on the platform that users have long been demanding - the ability to edit tweets.

The social media platform currently doesn’t have an edit feature for tweets. A topic that has become of the primary point of contention among millions of Twitter users, apart from demanding the permanent ban of vile users.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey spoke about the idea of an edit feature on the Joe Rogan Podcast.

Speaking about the feature during the interview, Dorsey told Rogan, “You could build it as such, so maybe we introduce a 5-second to 30-second delay in the sending. And within that window, you can edit”.

related news

Dorsey explained that the microblogging site was built on the SMS format of text messaging, where a tweet works the same way as an SMS, once you send it, you can’t get it back.

Dorsey made it clear during the duration of the podcast that an edit feature that lets users go back, and correct tweets would likely take the spontaneity out of tweeting.

This isn’t the first time Dorsey has spoken about the edit feature. During a visit to India, he asked a hall full of students from the Indian Institute of Technology if an edit feature should be added to the platform.

At the discussion with the IIT students, Jack spoke about the flawed reasoning behind having a permanent edit button that would enable users to go back and correct tweets, regardless of the time.

However, the real-time nature of the platform – which separates it from the likes of other social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram – would be compromised if such a feature existed.

What users can expect though is a small window to correct minor errors in tweets like spellings, wrong URLs, grammar and typos.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 02:44 pm

tags #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.