Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey hints that an edit feature may be on the cards

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey recently hinted at a new feature on the platform that users have long been demanding - the ability to edit tweets.

The social media platform currently doesn’t have an edit feature for tweets. A topic that has become of the primary point of contention among millions of Twitter users, apart from demanding the permanent ban of vile users.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey spoke about the idea of an edit feature on the Joe Rogan Podcast.

Speaking about the feature during the interview, Dorsey told Rogan, “You could build it as such, so maybe we introduce a 5-second to 30-second delay in the sending. And within that window, you can edit”.

Dorsey explained that the microblogging site was built on the SMS format of text messaging, where a tweet works the same way as an SMS, once you send it, you can’t get it back.

Dorsey made it clear during the duration of the podcast that an edit feature that lets users go back, and correct tweets would likely take the spontaneity out of tweeting.

This isn’t the first time Dorsey has spoken about the edit feature. During a visit to India, he asked a hall full of students from the Indian Institute of Technology if an edit feature should be added to the platform.

At the discussion with the IIT students, Jack spoke about the flawed reasoning behind having a permanent edit button that would enable users to go back and correct tweets, regardless of the time.

However, the real-time nature of the platform – which separates it from the likes of other social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram – would be compromised if such a feature existed.

What users can expect though is a small window to correct minor errors in tweets like spellings, wrong URLs, grammar and typos.