Watch: Bright, UFO-shaped cloud appears in Turkey

Lens clouds, like the one seen in Turkey, have a peculiar shape. (Image credit: Twitter)

A deep orange cloud shaped like a UFO was spotted this week in Turkey's Bursa city, leaving eyewitnesses stunned.

Videos capturing the peculiar formation are going viral on social media. They showed a large, bright coloured, flying saucer-like object hovering over the city's buildings. Observers said the cloud stayed there for an hour.



A peculiar pink cloud resembling a UFO was seen hovering over Bursa, Turkey. The meteorological service has identified it as a lenticular cloud, which is formed due to wind changes and is a sign of turbulence in the sky.#UFO #sightings #Aliens #Extraterrestrial #satellites pic.twitter.com/qRHYwHtH8u

— Joy (@ourunstablemind) January 21, 2023

The cloud reportedly appeared at sunrise and changed in hue as time progressed.

According to Turkey's weather officials, it was a lens cloud.

Lens clouds or lenticular clouds form when the air the stable and winds blow across hills and other tall structures.

"It can set up a train of large standing waves in the air downstream, rather like ripples forming in a river when water flows over an obstruction," the UK Met Office said.

"If there is enough moisture in the air, the rising motion of the wave will cause water vapour to condense, forming the unique appearance of lenticular clouds," it added.

They resemble flying saucers shown in science-fiction films and are the most common explanation for reports of UFO sightings globally.

Lens clouds occur occasionally, causing strong winds. Pilots stay away from them since they can cause turbulence.

These clouds have three main types depending on their altitude -- cirrocumulus standing lenticular, stratocumulus standing lenticular and altocumulus.