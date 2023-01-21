Insider’s guide to New York City

Grand Central Terminal, New York, United States. (Photo: David Vives via Pexels)

New York City (NYC) is a collection of diverse neighbourhoods scattered among the city’s five boroughs—Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, and Staten Island. Each neighbourhood of NYC has its own distinctive lifestyle and culture.

From attractions such as the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building and Central Park to the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) and the Brooklyn Bridge, the city is bursting with landmarks of historical and cultural importance. Furthermore, when it comes to eating and partying, NYC is where trends are born.

As the most populous city in the United States with over 8.5 million people, the city that never sleeps can be a bit overwhelming for first-time travellers. Bookmark this itinerary to experience everything that NYC offers.

Things to do

The streets of NYC are never boring. No matter the season or time of day, there’s always something happening. The problem for visitors is narrowing down the things to do in NYC. Therefore, we have rounded up a list of must-do things on your next trip to the Big Apple.

Begin your trip with a visit to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island’s ​​Immigration Museum to learn about the history of the residents of the city. Ellis Island was the entry point for over 12 million immigrants from 1892 to 1924.

Next, make your way to the most iconic building of NYC, the 102-storey art deco skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan—the Empire State Building. We suggest going to its 86th-floor deck and the 102nd-floor observatory right before sunset for spectacular panoramic views of the NYC skyline.

(Photo: Airam Datoon via Pexels)

Immerse yourself in art and history at NYC’s most visited museum—the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Housing a permanent collection of over two million works, the MET has something for everyone. Additionally, don’t miss checking out the MET Cloisters, which is dedicated to the art and architecture of medieval Europe. Art and culture lovers should also check out the ​​American Museum of Natural History, Universal Hip Hop Museum, Guggenheim Museum and the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA).

(Photo: Nick Fewings via Unsplash)

Join the locals picnicking at Central Park, Brooklyn's Prospect Park, or Bryant Park. Featuring 843 acres of verdant greenery, Central Park has meadows, gardens, and lakes, as well as eateries, theatres, concert venues, fountains, skating rinks, and playgrounds.Go for a walk on Brooklyn Bridge, which is a 1596-foot-long, stone-towered bridge. It was the first steel suspension bridge in the world when it opened in 1883. Presently, it has a pedestrian walkway that provides awe-inspiring vistas of the East River and the boroughs of Manhattan and Brooklyn.Explore ​​the High Line and Hudson Yards. The 1.5-mile-long High Line is a redeveloped abandoned railway line. This elevated public park houses art-filled gardens and event venues along with paths for walking or running. At one end of the High Line is Hudson Yards, NYC’s newest high-end neighbourhood, which has upscale restaurants, luxury boutiques, and attractions like the Vessel (​​a unique public landmark), and The Edge (the city's highest open-air observatory).You can’t visit NYC and not go to a Broadway show. Broadway is the world’s most celebrated theatre district comprising theatrical performances presented in 41 professional theatres, each with 500 or more seats. After your Broadway show, walk through Times Square’s neon-lit streets for a unique immersive experience at Madame Tussauds, Ripley's Believe It or Not! or National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey.If you’re travelling to NYC in December or January, visit the Rockefeller Center to soak in the winter wonderland of the majestic Christmas tree and world-famous ice-skating rink. The Rockefeller Center also offers attractions such as the 70th-floor Top of the Rock observation deck, Radio City Music Hall, and NBC Studios Tours.Even though NYC is often described as a concrete jungle, it has numerous green spaces. The Bronx Zoo houses over 6,000 animals on 265 acres of specially designed habitats, the New York Botanical Garden features several indoor and outdoor gardens, and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden is renowned for its seasonally blossoming cherry trees.

Where to stay

New York City is home to a plethora of high-end hotels, charming boutique hotels, and well-located homestays. Carefully pick the location of your stay based on where in NYC you will be spending the most time, as travelling between boroughs can be time-consuming and tedious.

If it’s your first trip to NYC and you want to stay at an iconic hotel, you have a wide range to choose from. The Plaza, Hotel Elysée, Waldorf Astoria New York, St. Regis New York, The Ritz-Carlton New York, The Carlyle, Greenwich Hotel, and the recently opened Aman New York are teeming with Hollywood celebrities and famous personalities.

The historical Crown Building is reimagined as Aman New York, which features 83 sumptuous suites and 22 branded residences.If you’re more low-key and prefer boutique hotels, we recommend the Concorde Hotel New York, Ace Hotel New York, The Beekman, Crosby Street Hotel, Radio Hotel, High Line Hotel, Arlo, and Gowanus Inn & Yard. Situated just off Park Avenue, the Concorde Hotel New York houses 122 well-appointed rooms and a chic cafe and tapas bar—Bonsaii. If you prefer homestays, Airbnb has some of the best apartments in the city on offer.For a truly unique experience, stay at the TWA Hotel at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. An abandoned airport terminal has been redeveloped into TWA Hotel, a sophisticated, mid-century modern-inspired property, showcasing the golden age of flying. The hotel houses 512 guestrooms featuring clean lines, vibrant colours, Hollywood-themed artefacts, vintage posters and phones, mid-century modern Saarinen furniture, and views of the airport runway.

Where to eat and drink

New York City’s restaurants are some of the best in the world. The city has thousands of eateries offering dishes from every corner of the world. Pick a cuisine and you will find a restaurant in NYC that serves the most delectable dishes from that cuisine.

A great way to discover the food scene of NYC is through food tours.

There are multiple food walking tours such as the Greenwich Village, Little Italy, Chinatown, and Mulberry Street Food Tours. In Little Italy, our favourite spots are Ferrara Bakery & Cafe for breakfast, Alleva Dairy, Piemonte Ravioli, and Di Palo’s Fine Foods for Italian groceries, and Da Nico for traditional Italian food. In Chinatown, visit Nom Wah Tea Parlour, Tasty Dumpling, Joe’s Shanghai, and Jing Fong for the most delectable dim sum.Every year, numerous restaurants open and close in NYC. However, some iconic institutions have stood the test of time. These include old-world steakhouses and casual cafeteria-style bistros. Our top picks are Katz’s Delicatessen, Keens Steakhouse, Tavern on the Green, The Russian Tea Room, Grand Central Oyster Bar, Rao’s, and Sylvia's. These eateries offer consistently good food and impeccable service in a lively setting. From the newish bunch of eateries, a few have left a mark on NYC’s culinary landscape. These include Sona, Cosme, Balthazar, Union Square Cafe, Catch, Wayan, Le Coucou, Pastis, Junoon, Jungsik, MIFUNE, Sushi AMANE, Sweetbriar, and the Oval, a 30-seat Chef’s tasting counter nested in La Devozione at Chelsea Market.Moreover, New York City’s pizzas are well-loved globally. Go to ​​Joe’s Pizza or Bleecker Street Pizza for the quintessential NYC thin-crust cheese pizza. For a sit-down pizza feast, check out Roberta’s, Vezzo, Rubirosa Ristorante, or Lombardi’s, and you will not be disappointed!If you are fed up with eating at restaurants and want to try something different, have a meal at Smorgasburg in Brooklyn. Discover inventive foods such as deep-fried cookie dough, raclette sandwiches, and spaghetti donuts at the biggest, weekly outdoor food marketplace in the United States. Smorgasburg runs from April to October every year and hosts stalls from numerous food vendors.Like its culinary landscape, NYC’s nightlife scene also has several bars and clubs that have been around forever. These include Old Town Bar, The Campbell, The Beer Garden at Bohemian Hall, Neir's Tavern, McSorley's Old Ale House, and Dante. In more recent years, the Meatpacking district has transformed into a nightlife haven with trendy bars and clubs such as Electric Room, Tao Downtown, and 1Oak. Additional popular bars and clubs include Paul's Cocktail Lounge, Bowery Electric, Gospel, The Blond, House of Yes, The Box, and The Jazz Club at Aman New York.For a few months each year, NYC’s rooftop bars open up for locals and tourists to enjoy the city’s breathtaking skyline. Each rooftop bar in NYC showcases the distinct culture of the neighbourhood it’s situated in. For instance, Meatpacking’s Le Bain is uber stylish, while Lower East Side’s Mr Purple is full of hipsters, Midtown East’s ​​Pod 39 Rooftop has the post-office crowd, and the Cantor Roof Garden Café & Martini Bar at the Met looks like a scene from Gossip Girl.Additional things to keep in mindWhat to wear: Carry comfortable shoes for walking in cobblestoned downtown neighbourhoods and heels for high-end restaurants and bars. The weather can change very drastically through the day so always wear layers that you can remove. Always check the weather before stepping out in NYC.Dining etiquette: NYC restaurants can be quite cramped, be respectful of your neighbours while dining. Also, always tip servers 20-25% depending on the quality of service.Drinking water: New York water is safe to drink directly from all faucets and water fountains across the city. At eateries, ‘tap water’ is free of cost and is also safe to drink.Safety: Like any major metropolis, it’s important to be aware of your surroundings while in NYC. If you feel unsafe and want to call the police or an ambulance service, dial 911.Transport: Walking and the subway are the cheapest and quickest modes of transport in NYC. It’s advisable to not rent a car if you are spending most of your time in Manhattan. Ubers, Lyfts and taxis are available as well.Best time to visit: Fall and spring are considered by tourists and locals as the best times to visit.​​​​​​​​For additional information, please visit https://www.nycgo.com/