Independence Day weekend: 7 best Indian destinations to visit in August

About a 2-hour drive from Mumbai, Lonavala is particularly stunning in August. (Photo by Sonika Agarwal via Unsplash)

If you researching last-minute getaways for the upcoming long weekend, you are in the right place. We have curated a guide to the best places in India to visit this month. August is an excellent month to travel to a destination ensconced in nature, as the rains bring out the best of the local flora and fauna. From gorgeous hill stations and national parks to pristine islands and seaside towns, these destinations have all the ingredients for a perfect vacation. Bookmark this curation if you are looking for a break this month. Here are the 7 best places in India to travel to in August:

1. Nagarahole National Park, Karnataka

About a 5-hour drive from Bengaluru, Nagarahole National Park is home to several leopards, elephants, tigers, sloth bears, striped hyenas, aquatic birds, and crocodiles. Also known as the Rajiv Gandhi National Park, this natural sanctuary is open all-year round. While August can be hot and humid, it’s also a great time to see wildlife as they are more active and come to their waterholes to drink. Moreover, the Nagarahole National Park offers visitors an opportunity to be one with nature. It has majestic sandalwood trees, bamboo groves, and numerous streams, waterfalls, and lakes.

Stay options around Nagarahole National Park include the Serai Kabini, the Bison Kabini, or the Kaav Safari Lodge. These luxury properties offer well-appointed stays and good service.

Nagarahole National Park is a 5-hour drive from Bangalore. (Photo via Unsplash)

2. Palampur, Himachal Pradesh

This scenic hill station is located in the Kangra Valley and is surrounded by the Dhauladhar mountain range. August is usually the end of the monsoon season in Palampur, and the weather is mild and sunny, perfect to be outside.

In August, Palampur is lush-green and beautiful. The town’s tea plantations are dark green and are a sight to behold. Visitors can go hiking, visit the Tibetan monasteries, or go river rafting or kayaking in the nearby Beas River.

For stay, try Rakkh Resort, Araiya Palampur or the Lodge at Wah. These properties are surrounded by sprawling tea gardens.

3. Lonavala, Maharashtra

Situated in the Sahyadri ranges, this hill station is well-loved for its natural landscapes. About a 2-hour drive from Mumbai, Lonavala is particularly stunning in August.

During the monsoons, Lonavala’s waterfalls are overflowing. Karla Falls, the Bhaja Falls, and the Rajmachi Falls are worth checking out.

In addition, visitors can go for nature walks, visit the Karla and Bhaja Caves, hike to the top of the Lonavala Fort, or unwind and enjoy the monsoon weather in the comfort of a sumptuous hotel or homestay.

In Lonavala, good stay options include Villas by Chandralok, Della Resorts, Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Lonavala, and Fariyas Resort - recommended for their pleasing interiors and excellent service.

4. Goa

August is an excellent time to visit Goa as it’s not the peak season. While it will be rainy, the beaches, hotels, restaurants, and bars will be less crowded. Also, the prices for hotels are lower than in the peak months.

Visitors can go for leisurely walks on the beach, visit the local temples and churches, or go on boat rides on the tranquil Mandovi River.

Additionally, on August 26, Goa celebrates Bonderam, a harvest festival. Celebrated on the island of Divar, which is situated in the Mandovi River, this festival includes fun flag parades, music and dance performances, traditional games and activities, and markets with local food stalls.

Goa is undoubtedly home to several beach resorts and hotels, including Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa Goa, ITC Grand Goa, and Hyatt Regency Goa Resort & Spa. In addition, if you’re looking for more affordable stay options, check out Wildflower Villas and Casa Jaali.

(Photo by Ashutosh Saraswat via Unsplash)

5. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands is a popular destination for scuba diving and snorkelling in India. These picturesque islands are located in the southeastern edge of the Bay of Bengal.

August is a great time to go snorkelling or diving as the monsoon rains wash away the sediment in the sea, leaving the water clear.

Travellers can also relax at the well-loved Radhanagar beach, visit the Chidiya Tapu Biological Park and the Naval Marine Museum Samudrika. Also, the monsoon rains bring out the wildlife, so tourists are more likely to see monkeys, elephants, and other wildlife.

As August is not the busy tourist season, flights and hotels are more affordable. ​​Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Havelock, Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels, Port Blair and the Tilar Siro, Andamans - CGH Earth are among the recommended stay options here.

August is a great time to go snorkelling or diving as the monsoon rains wash away the sediment in the sea, leaving the water clear. (Photo bu Nabil Naidu via Unsplash)

6. Thrissur, Kerala

Thrissur is the cultural centre of Kerala. It boasts numerous awe-inspiring temples, palaces, and historical monuments. Thrissur is also the venue of the traditional Onam Vallamkali, or snake boat race. This famous boat race is held on the second Saturday of August and is a major tourist draw. The boats are adorned with flowers and are rowed by groups of 100-150 oarsmen.

While in Thrissur, also visit the Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple, the Guruvayur Temple and the ​​Kerala State Museum and Zoo Thrissur.

In Thrissur (Photo by Aboodi Vesakaran via Unsplash)

7. Chennai, Tamil Nadu

The capital city of Tamil Nadu, Chennai has pleasant weather in August, with temperatures ranging from 25 to 30 degrees Celsius.

This month, the city hosts several fun festivals, such as the Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival, Tamil Nadu Yoga Festival, and the Serenade Freedom Fest. These festivals offer something for the entire family.

In Chennai, travellers should also visit the city’s charming beaches, temples, art galleries, and museums.