    Travel

    14 unusual cafes in Tokyo

    From Ninja cafes to Cuddle cafes, these coffee shops in Japan take their theme very seriously.

    Preeti Verma Lal
    February 04, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST
    A street in Asakusa, Tokyo. Not just cat hotels, there are cafes around themes like vampires, Ninja warriors, Alice in Wonderland and cuddles in Tokyo. (Representational photo: Satoshi Hirayama via Pexels)

    1. Hoot Hoot Owl Café: Fluffy snowy owl (like Hedwig from Harry Potter!). Sharp tawny owl. Peering barn owl. Sweet mottled owl. These are your coffee-mates at Café Hoot Hoot. Of course, it is an owl café where, well, live owls raised by humans. While you sip your coffee and chew on crunchy toast, you can also take a lesson or two in raising owls.

    Where: ８-12 Shinsencho, Shibuya City, Tokyo 150-0045, Japan

    2. Ninja Tokyo: If you're a ninja fan, head straight to Ninja Tokyo for good food and fine ninja entertainment. Resembling a ninja village, the restaurant has all things ninja on the menu. Devour a ninja curry complete with a shuriken (small star-shaped throwing blade)-shaped dollop of rice, or a shuriken-yaki, an okonomiyaki formed in the shape of the small weapon. Step inside one of the ninja huts (private rooms) lined up near a pond with a waterfall and croaking frogs. While you're there, practice some ninjutsu techniques including learning how to use shuriken and a fukiya (blowgun).

    Where: Akasaka Tokyu Plaza 1F, 2-14-3 Nagatacho, Chiyoda-ku