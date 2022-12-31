Tried-and-tested tips for the solo traveller

Some destinations are safer for solo women travellers, so keep that in mind. Take recommendations from trusted locals - hotel staff are usually the best for this. (Photo: Adrian Agawin via Pexels)

I have been travelling solo for the past three years, by air, rail and road. I have missed flights, waited long hours for a bus to show up and entered a train hurriedly only to wonder if it is indeed heading in the direction I have to go. I have walked in new cities across shores aimlessly, often not out of design. I have learned through these experiences, repeated a few mistakes, made new ones, and yet, reached my destination with composure (almost) intact. If not, nothing a hot shower couldn’t heal!

For those who worry about solo travelling being lonely (yes, many times it is), exciting (always), and unsafe (depends), here’s a list of things I have kept in mind which could make solo travelling comfortable.

When to do the booking?

Usually, there is a tendency to procrastinate on the booking because there are so many related things you need to check/confirm before deciding on the dates. But each day you delay, the ticket prices only soar.

So, first off on my list, book the tickets at the earliest. If it’s a flight, select the seats of preference, the meals you care for and so on. If you can’t be doing this after a hectic day or for whatever reason, outsource the booking to a friend or a family member who is good at scouting for deals, flight connections and so on. Just get the bookings done and share the itinerary with a friend or relative.

If possible, try and arrive at the destination during the day. Use a trustworthy taxi service or Uber to get you to the local destination instead of relying on local taxis. Book your accommodation in well-known hotels located in central locations rather than an offbeat hostel or Airbnb which is in a quieter neighbourhood or suburb.

What are the travel essentials I would need?

There may be a time when something really important isn’t on you. Let me explain. On a domestic flight within the US, after the baggage check-in was done, I proceeded towards security clearance. ‘Passport please?’

Unfortunately, my passport was in a wallet that had somehow got stashed inside my checked-in suitcase.

The airlines said it was impossible to call back for the suitcase which had embarked on a complex journey to the aircraft and any retrieval attempt would lead me to miss the flight altogether.

Ultimately, my credit card (as ID proof) salvaged the situation at the last minute, but it jolted me to prepare a checklist.

In case of foreign travel, passport (many countries need you to have at least six months left to expiration date - check before applying for visa), valid visa documents, credit cards and some local currencies are a must. So are travel essentials like universal adapter, USB and Type-C wall charging adapter, ear buds, laptop, tablet/kindle and so on.

When on a solo travel, consider carrying a selfie stick (and ring light) with tripod if you are an avid photographer. For a long-duration flight, train or bus ride, it’s good to download a few movies, shows and e-books (if you prefer to catch up on your reading) to pass the time. Also, carry granola bars, dry fruits or cookies with you. They are a lifesaver!

Do I pack enough or just enough?

One big learning for me is to pack just what I can carry. This means, I am able to lift my suitcase and place it in an overhead bin and the carry-bag and/or purse is light enough to handle along with the suitcase. Looking for assistance every time you need to lift the suitcase is limiting. Also, the luggage should be easy to wheel into a bathroom cubicle because you can’t leave it anywhere, right?

Frequent travellers have several tips on the art of packing, from paring down and still having everything you need at the destination. Some roll the clothes rather than fold, carry a maximum of three pairs of shoes, and select staples that allow for versatile combinations.

However, weather creates big packing challenges. To face harsh winters, invest in a quality (pashmina) sweater, fleece-lined jacket (with hood), gloves and lighter-weight sweaters (for layering).

One motto to consider while packing is to pare down whatever you feel you need and once that’s decided, pare down again. It works. Personally, I do believe in the sublimity of having a well-stocked toilet kit (with a selection of travel perfumes) and a change of clothes (in case of missed connections) in my hand baggage.

Should I focus on pleasant travel or smooth travel?

Carry the right mindset when travelling. This is crucial to a pleasant travel which can’t be likened to ‘smooth travel’ where everything goes like clockwork. Anxiety and panic do not help, although these emotions stir up in strength when you are in unforeseen circumstances. Breathe through and promise yourself to give into them after the situation is resolved. Your reactions to missed connections or delay will create unpleasantness and bad memories rather than the event itself. Get in touch with the airlines or corresponding authorities and always discuss different options before honing on one that will not exacerbate your situation further. If the next connecting flight or train is only on the following day, ask for hotel recommendations from the authorities rather than deciding to ‘explore’ options. Most major airports have hotels nearby which are convenient albeit expensive. This is the moment you need to splurge rather than cut cost.

Next comes mindful observation. Being mindful when in transit or on a journey is the key to avoiding confusion and other consequences. Simple things like checking your seat before deplaning or disembarking a train, bus or taxi, keeping an eye on travel announcements in airports, train stations and bus terminals, locating exits, restrooms and taxi stands – all of these go a long way in making travel pleasant.

When in doubt, always approach an authority figure rather than a co-traveller although be mindful of what your co-travellers are doing. For instance, if the rest of the co-travellers are congregating at an area, it could mean something that you may want to check rather ignore. When in a queue, observe what documents the people ahead are asked to show and keep those documents ready rather than scrambling to get them when it’s your turn.

Pack what you can carry comfortably. (Photo: Oleksandr Pidvalnyi via Pexels)

Tips for exploring new destinations

Cliches like ‘go where life takes you’, ‘chat with new people’, ‘the joy is in the journey’ are all true on hindsight. But when you do travel to a new place, it’s good to research beforehand, focusing on the culture and food.

Some destinations are safer for women travellers so keep that in mind. Take recommendations from trusted locals (hotel staff usually are the best), solo travellers, reputed travel sites, and guidebooks.

Enlist for experiential classes, walking tours, and check out the local night life with care and caution.

Keep a day or two without any itinerary in place.

What doesn’t sound assuring is best avoided or done in a group.

If it’s a non-English speaking country, get the hotel staff to write down the destinations you wish to go to in the local language and hire taxis from the hotel’s travel desk.

Get a good data plan, download offline Google maps and walk around the city wherever possible.

In the end, solo travel distills down to: Use common sense, enunciate clearly when talking, walk confidently, don’t trust strangers, dress to fit in, and use public transport wherever possible. You will realise that the world isn’t so dangerous, after all.