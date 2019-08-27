SpiceJet flash sale: Airline launches offer for domestic air tickets starting Rs 1,299

SpiceJet today announced a four-day flash sale, called Desh-Videsh Ghoomo Sale, through which consumers can book all-inclusive domestic air tickets at price as low as Rs 1,299. Tickets to international destinations can be booked for as low as Rs 3,999 in this four-day period.

The SpiceJet flash sale started today (August 27) and will continue till August 30, 2019. The travel period for the tickets booked under the offer extends till March 31, 2020. The offer is available for both existing and new tickets.

Flyers can book their tickets at highly discounted rates from spicejet.com, or even other booking channels. SpiceJet has not revealed how many seats are available under the offer, saying that ‘limited inventory is available on the first-come, first-serve basis'.



Presenting SpiceJet’s Desh-Videsh Ghoomo Sale! Enjoy unbeatable airfares starting at ₹1299 (all-inclusive) for domestic & ₹ 3999 (all-inclusive) for international travel. Rush to https://t.co/PykmFjYcix or get the SpiceJet app now! Sale closes 30th August, 2019. T&C Apply. pic.twitter.com/puGIHNUb8p

— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) August 26, 2019

The announcement made on social media platform Twitter on August 27, read: “Presenting SpiceJet’s Desh-Videsh Ghoomo Sale! Enjoy unbeatable airfares starting at ₹1299 (all-inclusive) for domestic & ₹ 3999 (all-inclusive) for international travel. Rush to http://spicejet.com or get the SpiceJet app now! Sale closes on 30th August 2019. T&C Apply.”

One must note that the discounted fares will not be applicable for round trips or on group bookings and cannot be clubbed with other offers. The amount spent to book the tickets will be refundable, although regular cancellation charges will apply, the domestic carrier’s website mentioned.