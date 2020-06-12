App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 09:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MPs found misusing travel perks by making multiple bookings for the same train journey

Several Rajya Sabha members were found to be misusing their free travel perks and wasting public money at a time when the nation is battling a serious health crisis

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Rajya Sabha secretariat had to pay Rs 8 crore to the Indian Railways towards expenses incurred by Members of Parliament (MPs), who enjoy free travel, even as the nation grapples with strained finances. The Railways blamed the malpractices by politicians for the unusually steep bill raised for 2019.

After the bill amount raised an alarm, the Railways informed the Rajya Sabha that some parliamentarians often undertook multiple bookings in different trains for just one destination, that too on the same day. Such reservations are often made for the MPs themselves along with their companions, at times from multiple stations. Eventually, only one of the seats are utilised and MPs do not bother cancelling the other bookings.

Following the allegations, Parliament discovered that several Rajya Sabha members had been misusing their free travel perks and wasting public money at a time when the nation is battling a serious health crisis. As the skeletons came out of the closet, the Rajya Sabha secretariat issued a warning that salary will be deducted in case of future violations, India Today reported.

Issuing a stern notice, Desh Deepak Verma, Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha, said: “It has been noted that multiple bookings are being made by some members in various trains departing from same/different stations to different destination stations for the same day. The Rajya Sabha secretariat has paid even for bookings that are not utilised. Members are requested to cancel all such bookings well in advance. In case of non-cancellation of such bookings, the amount shall be recovered from members.”

related news

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu also expressed his displeasure, calling it a “blatant misuse and disregard towards public money.”

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 09:28 pm

tags #Indian Railways #Member of Parliament #Rajya Sabha #train ticket booking

