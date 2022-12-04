MC Travel Special: Indian weddings go south

Chettinad, Tamil Nadu. (Photo by Kalpana Sunder)

When one thinks of destination weddings in India, it’s often north India with its opulent palace hotels, or Goa with its beach venues that comes to mind. But many people are now choosing to have weddings in underrated south Indian destinations, which offer a mix of the mountains, beaches, and heritage.

“Many high-net-worth south Indians and NRIs are now looking at south India for destination weddings, instead of the typical Rajasthan venues. Of course, the best destination from the point of view of connectivity and number of luxury resorts is Mahabalipuram, the seaside town near Chennai. Other destinations like Coorg in Karnataka and Bekal in Kerala are interesting, but connectivity is not great. Kumarakom and Kochi in Kerala, are other popular destinations,” says Parthip Thiagarajan, co-founder and CEO, WeddingSutra.com

“South Indian colonial hill stations like Kodaikanal and Ooty can also be marketed as wedding destinations but the number of rooms in properties here is not enough for large weddings, and connectivity is a problem. Most hill stations in the south have no five-star luxury properties. Bengaluru, Kochi and Hyderabad as well as Visakhapatnam, offer a lot of options for city weddings, with many luxury properties and access to vendors like designers, make-up artists, etc.,” he says.

Our pick of south Indian wedding destinations:

For the culture vultures

Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu

The UNESCO heritage site of Mamallapuram with its iconic shore temples from the 7th century built by the Pallavas, on the East Coast Road, connecting Chennai and Puducherry, bordered by pristine beaches, and world-class beach resorts, is emerging as a popular wedding destination. Most hotels like Intercontinental Mahabalipuram and Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa have romantic beach settings for the wedding mandaps and outdoor locations for other function like sangeet and mehndi. Food can be styled for every palate and coastal sea food is a highlight. From exploring the UNESCO site to visiting Dakshinachitra, a heritage museum with homes transplanted from southern states, there is a lot for the wedding guests to do in their free time. The adventurous can also fit in surfing classes at Kovalam.

Swamimalai, Tamil Nadu

Swamimalai, a temple town near Kumbakonam in south India, a six-hour drive from Chennai, is a rustic wedding destination with some resorts with atmospheric outdoor venues, offering typical south Indian meals on banana leaves, photo shoots against heritage homes and vintage cars. Indeco Swamimalai which pioneered rural tourism in these parts, specialises in destination weddings. Wedding guests can visit UNESCO heritage temples like Darasuram, see how temple idols are made, and feast on local food and filter coffee. CGH Earth’s Mantra Koodam is another luxury property in the area.

For the nature lovers

Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg, along the Western Ghats with its salubrious climate, lush green landscapes , rolling hills, aromatic coffee estates and waterfalls has been called the "Scotland of India" with many outdoor trails. Luxury resorts like Taj Madikeri and Evolve back offer world-class accommodation and facilities for a wedding. With rainforests and spice plantations, Coorg is also an ornithologist’s delight with many bird-watching tours. It is connected by air to Bengaluru (and then a six-hour drive) or by train to Mysuru and a short drive. Coorgi cuisine is another attraction with specialties like pandi (pork) curry and bamboo-shoot curry.

Kumarakom, Kerala

Fringed by coconut groves, this backwater destination in Kerala set against the backdrop of the gargantuan Vembanad Lake, an hour’s drive from Kochi, is one of the most picturesque destinations for a wedding, with many upmarket resorts that incorporate local wooden architecture, offer Ayurvedic massages and multiple outdoor venues. Kerala’s cuisine is another draw by itself with fresh seafood, coconut laden curries and stews. Photoshoots can be arranged on houseboats or against the photogenic backwaters. Guests can enjoy massages, sunset cruises or explore the network of canals and islands. Luxury properties like the Kumarakom Lake Resort and Coconut Lagoon offer villas and cottages, built in the Kerala style of architecture.

For the heritage lovers

Chettinad, Tamil Nadu

Chettinad's teak pillars.

Emerald paddy fields, quiet temples fronted by small tanks. Terracotta guardian horses and brightly painted gopurams (towers), neglected old mansions fronted by desolate streets — it’s a hauntingly lovely landscape of nostalgia. Chettinad a cluster of as many as 75 villages in Tamil Nadu, an hour’s drive from Madurai, is slowly becoming popular as a wedding destination. The Chettiars were a trading community that originally settled in coastal Tamil Nadu, where they traded in salt under the Chola kings. They built flamboyant homes with Italian marble, Belgian mirrors, Murano glass and French gargoyles, and today many of these houses are restored into heritage hotels. Chettinad is also famous for its cuisine and that is a big draw, with both vegetarian and meat dishes. Hotels like Chidambara Vilas and CGH Earth’s Visalam offer good food, venues for weddings and rooms to accommodate guests. Guests can visit Athangudi tile makers, shop at the antique shops in Karaikudi, visit local temples, explore heritage mansions and have a feast at The Bangla.

Chettinad architecture

For the beach lovers

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Indian Ocean, a short flight away from Chennai, is also emerging as a wedding destination with stunning beach venues. Havelock Beach has some luxury properties where the couple can exchange vows on the beach, and have a reception in an outdoor venue. The weather is mild and breezy for most of the year. Radhanagar Beach is counted among Asia’s most beautiful and the world’s top 10 beaches. Taj exotica Resort and Spa and Barefoot at Havelock are some luxury properties here which can do destination weddings. “Andaman with its history and white, sandy beaches, has the best potential to be the top destination for those couples who are considering destinations like Seychelles, Thailand, Fiji, Bali and other tropical islands,” says Chennai-based wedding planner J Pradeep Chandar, of Marriage Colours.

Kovalam, Kerala

The quiet, laidback seaside town of Kovalam in Kerala, a short drive from Thiruvananthapuram airport, with a 17 km coastline and beaches, is a very popular wedding destination to escape the big city chaos, with some upmarket resorts and hotels. Many call it the "Goa of the south". Resorts like Leela Kovalam, Niraamaya Surya Samudra and Taj Green Cove offer clifftop and beach venues and even floating venues for exchanging vows. The guests can explore Trivandrum, with its palaces, museums, and temples or indulge in speed boating, beach walks and lounge in infinity pools.