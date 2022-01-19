Immigration series | Thrive in Abu Dhabi program for long-term visas

Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi has specialised free zones for easy business set-up and support.

Launched in February 2021, the Thrive in Abu Dhabi program promotes long-term visas and paths to citizenship for expats working, creating and studying in key sectors and their families to put down roots and build their future in Abu Dhabi.

The program targets talent in priority sectors, with long-term visas specifically for creatives, students, innovators, investors and those who excel in their field, from science and engineering to healthcare, education and sport. The program has provisions attracting investment in target high-growth clusters - financial services, tourism, and ag-tech.

The Thrive in Abu Dhabi program also targets those who have exceptional skills or work in key priority sectors:

- High-performing students,

- Innovators and entrepreneurs,

- Investors

- Top talents in the creative, healthcare, science, engineering, education and sport sectors.

“With competitive taxes, a high-quality infrastructure system, an ever-expanding list, and luxurious amenities for residents, we anticipate a host of international citizens looking to establish themselves in Abu Dhabi. We also expect an increase in international citizens establishing more permanent roots in Abu Dhabi through investment in the property market, starting their businesses, and enjoying a safe and secure lifestyle in the emirate for an increased duration,” says HE Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED).

“In July 2021, the Abu Dhabi government announced the launch of the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) as a division of the ADDED to streamline the golden visa process in partnership with government and non-government entities. ADRO offers guidance to foreign talent looking to move to Abu Dhabi. ADRO’s mission is to understand better the needs of expats living in Abu Dhabi, through research and holding regular community engagement activities,” HE Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa added.

Investor and real estate visa: Applicants under the Investor and Real Estate visas must invest at least AED 2 million in their business venture or property, applicants for an entrepreneur visa with an existing venture must have capital of AED 500,000, and applicants for an Executive Director visa must earn at least AED 50,000 per month. Also, the government’s ADRO website has specified requirements for each category, However, many of the visas require only the fulfilment of certain academic criteria.

For more details, visit: https://adro.gov.ae/en/golden-visa

Validity of visa: Depending on which visa is being applied for, visas can last for either five or 10 years. Renewals will require satisfaction of the same criteria as on application.

Family: All visas provide the opportunity to sponsor a spouse and children; many also allow for domestic help sponsorship.

Support for startups and entrepreneurs

ADIO: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government entity responsible for facilitating private sector investment in the emirate. Businesses can access financial support through grants and rebates from ADIO through its AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) Innovation Program, which provides financial and non-financial support for innovation-focused companies in high-growth areas, including financial services, information and communications technology (ICT), health services and biopharma, tourism and ag-tech, among others.

Indian e-commerce startup FreshToHome is one of ADIO’s Innovation Program partners. ADIO has provided FreshToHome rebates to invest in next-generation aquaculture and agriculture solutions aimed at supporting food production in arid and desert climates.

Hub71: Another business enabler within Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem is Hub71, which provides startups access to funding, global markets and a community of like-minded founders. Hub71 helped raise AED 185 million for 29 local and international startups in around nine months. Indian startups have can access capital in Abu Dhabi through Hub71’s influential partners who also provide mentorship and access to global markets through their own networks.

Through Hub71’s Outliers program, Indian startups can work alongside Abu Dhabi’s leading corporate and government entities to solve challenges with innovation-led solutions. This can help to secure new customers and raise funding which can ultimately lead to commercialising their POCs (proof of concept).

Free Zones: Abu Dhabi also has several specialised free zones that offer easy business setup and support for companies and startups, in addition to 100% foreign ownership, full repatriation of profits and capital, and tax exemptions. Indian startups with a financial services proposition may set up in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, while those in media or content creation could access sector-specific benefits by setting up in media free zone.

Long-term visa for outstanding students: Recently, the UAE has introduced a five-year visa for international students. This highlights the city’s determination to expand its international student enrolment and the effort to promote diversity in its education system.

Eligibility

- School students must graduate with a grade of at least 95 per cent from secondary schools whether public or private to qualify.

- University students must graduate with a distinctive GPA of at least 3.75 from universities within and outside the country.

- Students who graduate from their universities or secondary schools or complete 18 years of age will be granted a one-year residence visa, renewable for another year from the graduation date or on completing 18 years.