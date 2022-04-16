St Kitts & Nevis. The Accelerated Application Process (AAP) allows applications for citizenship by investment to be accelerated to a 60-day processing period. (Image: Holger Woizick via Unsplash)

In 1984, St Kitts & Nevis established the world’s first Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program in the world. In 2021, St Kitts & Nevis was crowned the ‘World’s Number One Citizenship by Investment Programme’ by the CBI Index, published by the Financial Times’ Magazine Professional Wealth Management (PWM).

“A Commonwealth member, St Kitts & Nevis is a dual-island Caribbean destination with a total population of less than 60,000. As of December 2016, an estimated 200-250 Indians reside in St Kitts & Nevis. The community is primarily involved in businesses related to tourism, real estate and education. Additionally, many foreign nationals of Indian origin are enrolled as students at some of the top most sought-after medical institutions in St. Kitts. The dual-island’s Citizenship by investment program provides access to extensive business opportunities, expanded visa-free travel and more favourable tax laws,” said Shalini Lambah, CEO, Migrate World-India.

Citizenship by investment

Citizenship by investment is a process by which an individual receives second citizenship in return for an economic investment in the host country. Obtaining St Kitts & Nevis Citizenship by Investment is a straightforward and quick process. After applying through an authorised agent, passing due diligence checks, and making a qualifying investment in a government fund, investors generally obtain full citizenship within three to four months, offering them access to global opportunities.

Key benefits

- A St Kitts & Nevis passport allows visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to 157 destinations, including Hong Kong, Russia, Singapore, the UK, and Europe’s Schengen Area.

- No personal or worldwide income tax

- No mandatory residency or personal visit required

- Inclusion of dependent children under 30 years and dependent parents aged 55 years and above

- Can also add unmarried siblings under 30 with no children in the family application

- Citizenship-by-descent is available to future generations.

- Dual citizenship permitted

- Straightforward, simple investment plans with a processing time of three-six months

Immigration Investment Options

How to apply

Applications for citizenship cannot be lodged directly with the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU); instead they can only be handled by registered Authorised Persons (an individual or entity approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Commission (FRSC) of St Kitts & Nevis and licensed to conduct corporate or trust services in the Federation).

All applications should be in English; application in any other language is not prescribed or accepted by the Citizenship by Investment Unit.

Each main applicant and all permitted dependents 16 years and older are required to produce a police certificate.

Permitted dependents include a spouse of the main applicant; child under the age of 18 of the main applicant or his or her spouse; child of the main applicant or his or her spouse between 18 and 30 years who is in full-time attendance at a recognised institution of higher learning after his/her 18th birthday and/or fully supported by the main applicant; parents or grandparents of the main applicant or his/her spouse above the age of 55 years living with and fully supported by the main applicant, or a child of the main applicant or spouse of the main applicant who is above the age of 18 years and physically or mentally challenged.

Two or more applicants may apply for citizenship together by purchasing one piece of real estate, provided each main applicant contributes the minimum investment of USD400,000.

Eligibility criteria

- The main applicant must be over 18 years of age

- Applicants should not have a criminal record and pass a detailed background check

- Main applicant should be able to provide proof of the source of funds

- Applicants should display good health

- Applicants should not have visa refusal

Contribution to the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) starting at USD 150,000: SGF came into effect in April 2018 and the investment contribution starts at a minimum of USD 150,000. The amount will be increased based on the number of applicants.

Real Estate Investment: There are two routes available for applicants seeking to qualify for citizenship by investing in real estate: by investing in a pre-approved real estate development or, for a limited time only, through the purchase of qualifying private residential property.

Real Estate Developments: Applicants may qualify for citizenship through an investment in a pre-approved real estate project, which may include hotel shares, villas, and condominium units. The minimum real estate investment required by law is US$200,000 (resalable after 7 years) or US$400,000 (resalable after 5 years) for each main applicant.

Private Home Sales: The sale of qualifying private homes under the Citizenship by Investment Programme is allowed for a limited period of two years, starting November 1, 2020, and ending November 1, 2022. All homes having an appraised value of more than US$400,000 and that meet the other criteria may qualify for sale under this option.

Alternative Investment Option (AIO): The Alternative Investment Option (AIO) is the newest form of investment under the Citizenship by Investment Programme. It facilitates investment in qualified infrastructural and other projects which are developed or will be developed by Private Enterprise Developers (PEDs) and Public Good Project Developers (PGPDs).



A PGPD where the State owns the asset at the end of an agreement. These projects are fully funded by the PGPD and locked in “up front”. The minimum Unit of Investment will be USD 175,000. All other fees will apply as per the real estate option.

A PED where the built or funded asset is privately owned. In this option, the minimum Unit of Investment will be US$ 200,000 and standard real estate government fees will apply.



There are two categories of AIO:

60-Day Accelerated Pass: The Accelerated Application Process (AAP) allows applications for the Citizenship by Investment Programme to be accelerated to a 60-day processing period. However, applicants will still be required to meet all mandatory criteria and submit the necessary supporting documents.

AAP Process Fees (inclusive of due diligence fees)

Main Applicant: US$25,000

Dependent above 16 years: US$20,000

In addition to the US$25,000 and US$20,000 AAP processing fees, an additional fee of US$500 per person will be applicable for the processing of the St. Kitts & Nevis Passport for any dependents under the age of 16 years of age.

It may be noted that applicants from Iraq, Yemen and Nigeria are not eligible for AAP.





