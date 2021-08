Worldwide, nearly 30 countries offer residence- and/or citizenship-by-investment programs. Currently, there are only 9 countries that provide a direct route to citizenship based on investment. Know in detail about investment, processing time, key benefits of Citizenship by Investment program of the nine countries ((Source: www.henleyglobal.com). (Image: Shutterstock)

St Kitts & Nevis | Established in 1984, the St. Kitts & Nevis Citizenship by Investment Program is the oldest of its kind in the world. The main applicant must be over 18 years of age, meet the application requirements, and select one of the two following investment options: (a) A non-refundable contribution of USD 150,000 to the Sustainable Growth Fund for a single applicant or a family of up to four (valid until December 31, 2021). An additional USD 20,000 applies for each sibling and USD 10,000 for each additional dependent. (b) The purchase of real estate with a minimum value of USD 200,000 (resalable after seven years) or USD 400,000 (resalable after five years) from an approved real estate development. | Processing time: Three-six months

St Lucia | St. Lucia launched its citizenship by investment programme in 2016. Applicant can select one of the two following investment options: (a) An investment in an approved real estate development with a minimum value of USD 300,000, which must be held for a minimum period of five years. (b) An investment in an approved enterprise project (as set out in the regulations) with a minimum investment of USD 3.5 million, plus the creation of no less than three permanent jobs. Alternatively, a joint contribution of USD 6 million (with each applicant contributing a minimum of USD 1 million), plus the creation of no fewer than six permanent jobs. (c) A non-refundable contribution to the NEF of USD 100,000 (for a single applicant). An applicant may make the contribution under one of the four following categories: Main applicant (USD 100,000); Main applicant and spouse (USD 140,000); Main applicant, spouse, and up to two other qualifying dependents (USD 150,000); Each additional qualifying dependent applying with the main applicant, spouse, and two other qualifying dependents (USD 15,000); Each additional qualifying dependent (USD 25,000). (d) Already approved citizens may add dependents within five years of their application being approved. A donation of USD 35,000 applies to spouses, while a donation of USD 25,000 applies to each additional qualifying dependent of any age. In addition, there is a USD 5,000 due diligence fee for each qualifying dependent aged 16 and older. The government processing fee is USD 1,000 for each qualifying dependent. | Processing time: Three-four months

Dominica | Dominica established its citizenship-by-investment program in 1993 to boost its investment. There are two options for Citizenship by investment in Dominica. Investor can get full citizenship for themselves and their family.

Grenada | The Grenada Citizenship-by-Investment Program was launched in August 2013.

Antigua & Barbuda | Investment options: (a) Contribute USD 100,000 to the Antigua National Development Fund. (b) Invest USD 1.5m in establishing a business (USD 5 million for two or more investors), or (c) Invest USD 400,000 in a government approved real estate project (can be reduced to USD 200,000 for connected investors). | Processing time: Three–four months

Turkey | The Turkey Citizenship-by-Investment Program allows investors to access both the European and Asian markets, as well as gain lifelong citizenship to a country that is in the process of full membership negotiations with the European Union. | Investment: The real estate options entails property purchase of a minimum of $ USD 250,000 + fees. Originally set at USD 1 million, it was reduced to its current rate in 2018. | Processing time: Approximately six–nine months from submission of the application to approval

Montenegro | Situated on the Balkan Peninsula in Southeastern Europe, Montenegro is known for its magnificent and unparalleled natural beauty. Though Montenegro is geographically in Europe, it is not part of the EU. | Investment: Minimum financial requirement of Euro 350,000 (real estate investment of Euro 250,000 and a donation of Euro 100,000 to the country) | Processing Time: Approximately three months from submission of the application to approval

Malta | Situated in the centre of the Mediterranean Sea, Malta enjoys an excellent reputation for its splendid climate, friendly people, low crime rate, and superb quality of life. | Investment: Euro 738,000 (or Euro 888,000 by exception) depending on the residence status length (36 or 12 months, respectively) | Processing time: Applicants and all adult dependents must hold Maltese residence status for a minimum of 36 months (or 12 months by exception) before they may apply for citizenship