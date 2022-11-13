FIFA World Cup 2022: Things to keep in mind while packing for your trip to Qatar

While the weather in Qatar is mild in November-December, the sun is quite sharp. So, don’t forget to carry sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat. (Representational image: American Green Travel via Unsplash)

With less than a week left until the most ​​anticipated sporting event of the year, all eyes are on the independent emirate of Qatar, which is a small Middle Eastern country on the west coast of the Persian Gulf.

The capital of Qatar is the dynamic city of Doha, which is a celebration of the country’s past and exciting future. Eighty percent of the nation’s population lives in Doha. In addition, a​ll of the host stadiums are within a 35-mile radius from the city of Doha.

From its traditional souqs and magnificent museums to its man-made island—the Pearl—and the iconic Katara Cultural Village, Doha is a world-class city. Add to that a new metro system and state-of-the-art stadiums, and the city is ready to be more than just a stopover destination.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is setting the precedent in many ways. It's the first football World Cup to be held in a Middle Eastern country and is the first time it will be held in the northern hemisphere's winter.

While Qatar has relaxed some rules for the duration of the football World Cup, there are some things to keep in mind while packing for your trip, so as to not offend the locals. Here's what you need to know while packing for your trip to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup:

Clothes

While the attitude towards attire is relaxed in Qatar, guests are requested to respect the local Islamic culture and wear clothing that is not excessively revealing, especially in public spaces.

Qatar has a dry, subtropical desert climate. The sun shines virtually every day and rainfall is almost non-existent. The winter weather in Qatar is mild, with lows of around 14°C and highs of approximately 25°C (though this November is running a bit hotter). In the winter, there can be some colder nights, so pack a light jacket or stole to keep you warm. In addition, while the weather is mild, the sun is quite sharp. So, don’t forget to carry sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat.

In Qatar, men are advised to wear pants and T-shirts, and are not allowed to remove their shirts in public places. If you are at the beach or in a pool, you can wear shorts that cover your knees. Also, avoid T-shirts with slogans that may in any way be offensive.

For women visiting Qatar, it is appropriate to cover the shoulders and wear clothing over the knees. When you are on a public beach or a water theme park, it is advisable to not wear a swimsuit or a bikini, instead wear shorts and T-shirts. However, if you are swimming at a hotel or a resort, then a swimsuit is acceptable. Moreover, when entering mosques, you will have to cover your hair, so it's a good idea to pack a scarf or two as well.

Adapter

Throughout Qatar, the associated plug type is G, which is the plug with three rectangular pins in a triangular pattern. Qatar operates on a 240V supply voltage and 50Hz. While most hotels should be equipped with travel adapters, it is best to carry your own during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Currency

All major credit cards are accepted at most venues in Qatar, including stadiums, hotels, shopping malls and eateries. If you require cash, ATMs are widely available. As per the law, all retail outlets are required to provide electronic payment services. But it is recommended to carry some local currency for tips, and if you would like to go shopping in the traditional markets such as Doha’s Souq Waqif. The national currency is Qatari Riyal (QAR); QAR 1 = INR 22.

Visa requirements

To make things more streamlined, for the period between November 1, 2022, and January 23, 2023, no standard tourist visas to Qatar will be issued. Instead, guests must have an approved Hayya Card to enter Qatar. This is a form of Fan ID, which you will also need to present at the eight stadiums along with your match ticket. Additionally, the Hayya Card can also be used to get access to free public transport during match days. To buy, visit www.qatar2022.qa

Vaccination

Visitors are no longer required to carry a negative RT-Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) or Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) result. However, those who test positive after arriving in Qatar will have to undergo isolation measures in accordance with Qatari policy.

Visitors will need to download the Ehteraz app (www.ehteraz.gov.qa) on their mobile phones. It is a COVID-19 tracing app that guests will be required to show to enter closed public spaces, such as hotels, restaurants and stadiums.

Please note that these guidelines are current, and may change in the coming weeks, so check Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health website before your trip.

Documents

Along with your travel documents, and vaccination records, carry your health insurance documents, copies of all prescriptions and a contact card with your hotel address and the information of a family member or close contact, in case of any emergencies.

What not to pack

It is against the law and is a punishable offence to carry weapons, ammunition, alcoholic beverages, pork products and narcotic drugs into Qatar. During the World Cup, beer will be available for purchase at select venues and timings for Hayya Card holders.

Additional things to keep in mind

Intimacy: Visitors are requested to avoid all public displays of affection.

Language: The official language in Qatar is Arabic, but English is commonly spoken throughout the country.

Safety: The Crime Index of Numbeo, the world’s largest database of user-contributed data on cities and countries, has ranked Qatar as the world’s safest country for the last three years.

Transport: During the ​​FIFA World Cup 2022, one of the easiest ways to get around Qatar will be on the Doha Metro. This new system uses driverless trains, and is connected to most of the country's stadiums and main tourist attractions.

Medical: Dial 999 if you require medical attention and in case of any emergencies.

For additional information, please visit https://visitqatar.com/intl-en