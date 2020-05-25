Big Story | Domestic flights resume amid confusion over different norms by states

Nearly two months after the countrywide lockdown had been imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, domestic flight operations resumed from May 25, albeit amid confusion as several states set their own rules.

The bookings for around 1,050 domestic flights had opened, but the revised announcements by the Centre on May 24 led to the cancellation of several flights, leaving hundreds of passengers disappointed.

The airlines, allowed to operate no more than one-third of their capacity, are now reworking their flight schedules.

Watch this episode of Big Story to know more.



