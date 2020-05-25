App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Domestic flights resume amid confusion over different norms by states

The airlines, which were allowed to operate one-third of their capacity, are now reworking their flight schedules.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nearly two months after the countrywide lockdown had been imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, domestic flight operations resumed from May 25, albeit amid confusion as several states set their own rules.

The bookings for around 1,050 domestic flights had opened, but the revised announcements by the Centre on May 24 led to the cancellation of several flights, leaving hundreds of passengers disappointed.

The airlines, allowed to operate no more than one-third of their capacity, are now reworking their flight schedules.

Watch this episode of Big Story to know more.

First Published on May 25, 2020 03:48 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #different COVID-19 rules #Domestic flights resume #flight schedules #flights  cancellation #lockdown #Moneycontrol Videos #states flight rules #videos

