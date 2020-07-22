App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 09:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Will Jet Airways find its wings once again?

The bidders, who were among the four suitors shortlisted earlier, are two separate consortiums

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Thirteen months after it was admitted to the insolvency courts, Jet Airways has finally got, not one, but two bids. The bidders, who were among the four suitors shortlisted earlier, are two separate consortiums.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis to understand whether Jet Airways will be able to fly again with the beleaguered airline finally receiving two binding bids in the fourth round.

 

First Published on Jul 22, 2020 09:20 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Business #Jet Airways #videos

