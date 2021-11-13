11 wildlife destination packages for winter holidays

Pench National Park (Madhya Pradesh).

1. Jaipur-Ranthambore-Bharatpur-Jaipur (Rajasthan)

Duration: 5 nights, 6 days

Package cost: Rs 33,600 for two (AC room + AC car); Rs 31,600 for two (Non-AC room + AC car). Guests will have to pay GST/taxes in every accommodation.

Accommodation: RTDC hotels

Package includes: Accommodation on twin-sharing basis with breakfast. All transfers and tour by AC Sedan car, driver allowance, fuel, GST on transport only, toll tax and parking.

Note: The above package tour rates are not valid during Diwali and Christmas period, New Year period, Desert Fair (Jaisalmer) and Pushkar fair (Pushkar).

Offered by: rtdc.tourism.rajasthan.gov.in/

2. Balpakram National Park (Meghalaya)

Best time to visit: November to March

Tour time: The Park is open to visitors from November 1 to May 31 every year. Timings: 5 am to 4 pm (November-February) and 5 am to 6 pm (March-May).

Accommodation options:

Baghmara: 6 beds

Siju Range: 6 beds

Rompa VIP Room: 5 beds

Hatisia IB: 7 beds

Hatisia Student Dormitory: 5 Rooms

Website: www.megforest.gov.in

3. Bandipur National Park (Karnataka)

Duration: 2 nights, 3 days

Package cost: Rs 36,500 for two (price does not include GST)

Meals: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner included

Package includes: 4 safaris in a shared jeep, all meals. Pick up and drop services from the nearest airport/railway station will be charged.

Offered by: book-my-safari.com

4. Kanha Tiger Reserve (Madhya Pradesh)

Duration: 2 nights, 3 days

Package cost: Rs 29,090 per adult

Meal: Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner included

Accommodation: Singinawa Jungle Camp, Kanha

Package includes: One Jeep Safari drive in the core zone, sundowners once during the stay, 2 IMFL (Indian made foreign liquor) drinks per person, one special dinner under the starlit skies, cycling trip inside the lodge premises, insurance for all pax under 70 years

Offered by: sotc.in

A peacock at the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

5. Periyar National Park (Kerala)

Periyar Tiger Trail

Duration: 1 night, 2 days: Rs 6,000 per person (Minimum Rs 9,000 per camp)

Duration: 2 nights, 3 days: Rs 8,400 per person (Minimum Rs 12,000 per camp)

Ticket rates do not include entrance fees.

Jungle scout: A guided night trekking programme in the periphery of the eco-development zone of the tiger reserve. In the company of armed guards, this programme starts at 7pm and ends at 4am.

Rate: Rs 1,200 per person (Minimum Rs 2,400 per trip)

Bamboo rafting: A day-long rafting cum trekking programme through the pristine waters and the forest of Periyar Tiger Reserve. Half-day packages are also available. Maximum of five visitors can go in a single raft and there are three rafts available.

Rate: Full day: Rs 2,400 per person (for a group of minimum of four, maximum of six)

Rs 4,800 per trek.

Half day: Rs 1,800 per person (for a group of minimum of four, maximum of six)

Rs 3,600 per trek.

Ticket rates do not include Entrance fees.

Jungle camp: A campsite overlooking the Periyar River at Periyar Tiger Reserve. Birdwatching, Gavi safari and optional boat ride on Periyar Lake are included in the package. The tented accommodation (2 Pax), meals and other activities are the highlights of this package.

Rate: Rs 5,000 (two persons per night)

Offered by: keralatourism.org

6. Birding Trails (Goa)

Bird for a Song package:

Duration: 3 days, 2 nights

Cost: Rs 12,500 per person for a group of 4

Luxury Birding Package:

Duration: 3 days, 2 nights

Cost: Rs 25,000 per person for two

Solitary Birding (Customised trip):

Duration: 3 days, 2 nights

Cost: Rs 29,000 per person

Offered by: goa-tourism.com

Birding trails in Goa.

7. Panna National Park (Madhya Pradesh)

Duration: 3 nights, 4 days

Package cost: Rs 1,34,520 (for two people)

Blackout dates: December 23, 2021-January 5, 2022

Meals: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner included

Accommodation: Pashan Garh, A Taj Safari - Panna National Park: Stone cottages with private gazebo (Double Occupancy)

Package includes: Accommodation, breakfast, lunch, dinner. Two shared Safari drives during the stay, one unique destination experience, a wilderness dining experience once during stay.

Offered by: Taj Safaris (https://www.tajhotels.com/en-in/taj-safaris/)

8. Tadoba National Park (Maharashtra)

Duration: 2 nights, 3 days

Package cost: Rs 21,000 per adult (GST extra)

Meal: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner included

Package includes: 3 jeep safaris in private jeep within core as well as buffer zones of the national park. Pick-up and drop facilities from Nagpur is included in the package.

Offered by: book-my-safari.com

9. Bandhavgarh National Park (Madhya Pradesh)

Duration: 2 nights, 3 days

Package cost: Rs 22,900 per adult.

Meals: Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner included

Accommodation: Syna-Tiger Resort

Package includes: One Jeep Safari drive in the core zone, one special bush dinner, upgrade to a Machchan cottage subject to availability while booking, insurance for all pax under 70 years

Offered by: sotc.in

A tiger sighting in Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh.

10. Pench National Park (Madhya Pradesh)

Duration: 2 nights, 3 days

Package cost: Rs 51,900 per adult

Meal: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner included

Package includes: Park fees, 1 Safari Game Drive, 1 lodge-specific activity, Insurance for all pax under 70 years

Offered by: sotc.in

11. Chitwan National Park (Nepal)

Duration: 3 nights, 4 days

Package cost: USD 1,455 (for two people). Accommodation: Meghauli Serai, A Taj Safari: Meghauli Room National Park View (Double Occupancy)

Package cost: USD 2,946 (for two people). Accommodation: Meghauli Serai, A Taj Safari: Rapti Villa with Rapti River View (Double Occupancy)

Blackout dates: December 24, 2021-January 2, 2022

Meals: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner included

Package includes: Choice of 3 shared Jungle activities during the stay during stay. Airport Transfer from Bharatpur airport to Lodge and return. Taxes extra.

Offered by: Taj Safaris (https://www.tajhotels.com/en-in/taj-safaris/)

At Chitwan National Park in Nepal.

