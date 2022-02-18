English
    Storm Eunice: Planes fight gusty winds to land at London Heathrow. Livestream is viral

    Viewers have been in awe of pilots taking off and landing in extreme winds as Storm Eunice wreaks havoc with transport networks.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 18, 2022 / 08:19 PM IST
    A screengrab of the live stream underway from the Heathrow Airport.

    As Storm Hunice hit London on Friday afternoon, a livestream from Heathrow Airport showing planes navigating through strong winds has gone viral.

    Plain spotters have camped up at Heathrow Airport to livestream as a small number of planes take off amid Storm Eunice, reported Newshopper.

    At the time of writing, the stream, shared by Big Jet TV, has 1.5 lakh people watching along much to the surprise of the streamers who explained that their biggest stream before Friday was 30,000, the report added.

    Watch the livestream here.

    Viewers have been in awe of pilots taking off and landing in extreme winds as Storm Eunice wreaks havoc with transport networks.

    At Heathrow Airport on Friday, at least 65 flights – both departures and arrivals – were cancelled and a further 114 were delayed by more than 15 minutes, according to aviation data provider FlightStats by Cirium.


    Parts of the UK are bracing for the impact of one of the most  after the Met Office issued a rare red warning for Friday.





    Storm Eunice, possibly one of the most serious storms in years, could bring gusts of up to 90mph in south-west England and south Wales, with a risk to life from flying debris, the BBC reported.





    Damage to homes, cancelled trains and power cuts are likely. Many schools are closing as a precaution.


    All train services in Wales have been suspended on Friday, while rail companies are urging other customers not to travel due to expected disruption.


    Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Army was "on standby" to support those affected.

    It comes after Storm Dudley caused widespread travel disruption and power cuts on Wednesday.


     
