This influencer earns Rs 5.74 lakh a day by 'NPC streaming'. What is the bizarre trend

Pinkydoll has 4,00,000 followers on TikTok. (Images: screengrab from video @JenBunny_27/Twitter)

The latest sensation on TikTok, known as NPC streaming, has taken the platform by storm, leaving both creators and viewers entranced by its peculiar allure. What once started as a Gen-Z dance app during lockdown has now matured into a phenomenon with over a billion monthly users, birthing a plethora of trends, some strange, others utterly mesmerizing.

At the forefront of this intriguing trend is Fedha Sinon, better known as @pinkydollreal on TikTok. Fedha has catapulted herself to social media stardom through her NPC streaming, a unique and fascinating form of performance art.

NPCs, short for "non-playable characters" in video games, are entities with predetermined actions and scripted responses. TikTokers have reimagined the term to describe individuals in society who seem to lack critical thinking or reasoning skills.

In her livestream videos, PinkyDoll immerses herself in the persona of an NPC. She delivers canned phrases with a singsong voice that some describe as "sexy baby." One such phrase, "Ice cream so good," is repeated relentlessly, while she humorously pretends to lick an imaginary cone, her tongue hanging out.



I saw this yesterday too and I screenrecorded to show my friend who doesn't have a tiktok...weirdest thing I've seen there by far. pic.twitter.com/8VMyLuFHAs — Jen (@JenBunny_27) July 11, 2023

It's during these moments viewers send digital gifts in the form of cartoon items, like roses, dinosaurs, and ice cream cones. Each gift translates into a cash payment for PinkyDoll, making her streaming activity a lucrative occupation.

The appeal of NPC streaming lies in its captivating, almost hypnotic nature. The gifts float onto the screen, and PinkyDoll reacts to each one with the same animated mannerisms, creating an engrossing cycle that keeps viewers hooked.

Some consider NPC streaming s fetish content, finding pleasure in the control they exert over the streamer's words and actions through their gifts. Others find PinkyDoll's performances intriguing and entertaining, akin to cosplay, where fans dress as their favourite characters from books, shows, or movies.

PinkyDoll began livestreaming on TikTok earlier in the year as a means to make money. She started with characters from popular video game "Grand Theft Auto," and adopted NPC mannerisms.

She has 4,00,000 followers on TikTok and according to The New York Times, she earns "$7,000 per day".