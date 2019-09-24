Thomas Cook employee offers free service to customers despite losing job

Lucy Beatrice, a former employee of the now-liquidated travel firm Thomas Cook, earned immense praise on September 23, for showing unending dedication towards her job.

The 23-year-old made headlines when she took to social media to announce that she would continue to provide services to her customers, even though she is technically not obliged to do so any longer.

Beatrice’s offer came as several tourists across the world were stranded following the announcement of the closure of the travel firm. Despite being devastated herself, she tweeted: “Officially unemployed. Devastated beyond words. Even after us ceasing trading, I will be at my branch at 9 am to help my customers with any questions.”

She fondly recalled the time she has spent at the travel giant and thanked them for being ‘the best employer’ ever. Beatrice further said, “So proud to have sent many of you on our aircraft and to many of our worldwide destinations.

“I’m so proud to say I worked for Thomas Cook right till the very end. I really hope you all get your package holiday money back and get your holidays rebooked.”

Her tweet saw an overwhelming response from people who flooded her timeline with praises for her kindness and thoughtfulness, reported the Express UK.

Twitter user Anthony Valente replied to her tweet and wrote: “Great tweet, your loyalty to your job, employer, customers, and other staff members will be rewarded with offers of new jobs I am sure.”

“So refreshing to see this kind of loyalty rather than me, me, me and self only. Good luck and bless you girl,” wrote another user.

Meanwhile, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Peter Fankhauser announced that they were unable to reach a deal to save Thomas Cook from its spiralling debts.