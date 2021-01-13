This is how one Elon Musk tweet made stock of a Japanese toymaker jump

There is no doubt that Elon Musk's tweets have the potential to move stocks. The most recent example was reflected in the stocks of a Japanese Toy Maker.

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. saw its stock jump 4.4 percent in Tokyo on Wednesday after Elon Musk sent out a meme via Twitter that featured one of the characters from its Idolmaster franchise, Bloomberg reported.

What is Idolmaster?

For the uninitiated, Idolmaster is a video game franchise developed by Bandai Namco. It first began as an arcade game. Since then it has grown to take on the large mobile universe.

A recurring theme in the series shows a person playing game the various struggles with having to achieve fame in the complex universe of becoming an "idol", which is the equivalent of a superstar in the Japanese entertainment industry.

So, what is the meme about?

The meme features Sachiko Koshimizu, one of the characters from Idolmaster. She is one of the many characters in the franchise who is attempting to become an idol.

Having many desirable traits, she is one of the best recognised and liked characters from Idolmaster. The phrase itself is a reference from the series.