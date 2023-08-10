'This guy gets 10 stars': Uber driver installs games for passengers riding in his cab. Video

An Uber driver’s efforts to make a customer’s trip full of entertainment has earned plaudits online. Well, the man installed a game at the back seat so that his customers could be engaged and not get bored on the ride. A video of the same has gone viral online and netizens were impressed.
The now-viral video was shared on X (formerly Twitter). In the clip, a passenger can be seen playing a game on a tablet attached to the back of a headrest. The game featured questions and challenges based on the driver named Wallace. It also had an engaging maze game and various multiple choice questions.
“If my Uber had this I don't think I'd ever get out,” read the caption of the post.
Watch the viral video here:
If my Uber had this I don't think I'd ever get out pic.twitter.com/H7honIjw7s
— 0xEnjooyer (@0xEnjooyer) August 7, 2023
The video garnered over a million views and triggered an array of amusing reactions from Twitter users.
“This is incredible,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “That is dedication FR haha.”
A user reacted, “This guy gets 10 stars on a 5 star scale.
Several people were quite interested for a cab trip in Wallace’s car.
“I'd hire this dude as my driver all day, even if I had nowhere to go,” a third user remarked.
A fourth user quipped, “I would tip Wallace.”
