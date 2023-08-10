'This guy gets 10 stars': Uber driver installs games for passengers riding in his cab. Video

The game featured questions and challenges based on the driver named Wallace. (Representative Image)

An Uber driver’s efforts to make a customer’s trip full of entertainment has earned plaudits online. Well, the man installed a game at the back seat so that his customers could be engaged and not get bored on the ride. A video of the same has gone viral online and netizens were impressed.

The now-viral video was shared on X (formerly Twitter). In the clip, a passenger can be seen playing a game on a tablet attached to the back of a headrest. The game featured questions and challenges based on the driver named Wallace. It also had an engaging maze game and various multiple choice questions.

“If my Uber had this I don't think I'd ever get out,” read the caption of the post.

The video garnered over a million views and triggered an array of amusing reactions from Twitter users.

“This is incredible,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “That is dedication FR haha.”

A user reacted, “This guy gets 10 stars on a 5 star scale.

Several people were quite interested for a cab trip in Wallace’s car.

“I'd hire this dude as my driver all day, even if I had nowhere to go,” a third user remarked.

A fourth user quipped, “I would tip Wallace.”