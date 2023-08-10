English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    'This guy gets 10 stars': Uber driver installs games for passengers riding in his cab. Video

    In the clip, a passenger can be seen playing an animated game on a tablet attached to the back of a headrest. The game featured questions and challenges based on the driver named Wallace. It also had an engaging maze game and various multiple choice questions.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 10, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST
    Uber

    The game featured questions and challenges based on the driver named Wallace. (Representative Image)

    An Uber driver’s efforts to make a customer’s trip full of entertainment has earned plaudits online. Well, the man installed a game at the back seat so that his customers could be engaged and not get bored on the ride. A video of the same has gone viral online and netizens were impressed.

    The now-viral video was shared on X (formerly Twitter). In the clip, a passenger can be seen playing a game on a tablet attached to the back of a headrest. The game featured questions and challenges based on the driver named Wallace. It also had an engaging maze game and various multiple choice questions.

    “If my Uber had this I don't think I'd ever get out,” read the caption of the post.


    Watch the viral video here:

    Related stories

    The video garnered over a million views and triggered an array of amusing reactions from Twitter users.

    “This is incredible,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “That is dedication FR haha.”

    A user reacted, “This guy gets 10 stars on a 5 star scale.

    Several people were quite interested for a cab trip in Wallace’s car.

    “I'd hire this dude as my driver all day, even if I had nowhere to go,” a third user remarked.

    A fourth user quipped, “I would tip Wallace.”

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #games #Uber
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:18 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!