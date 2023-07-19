This building in Surat overtakes Pentagon as world's largest office complex. Take a tour

The Surat Diamond Bourse is a colossal 15-story complex spread across 35 acres of land. (Images: @romney.manassa/Facebook)

Gujarat’s Surat has unveiled a groundbreaking architectural marvel to accommodate its flourishing diamond industry becoming the largest office building in the world. The Surat Diamond Bourse, a colossal 15-story complex spread across 35 acres of land, has surpassed the Pentagon in terms of floor space, making it the top rank holder for the biggest office globally.

This magnificent structure aims to serve as a hub for over 65,000 diamond professionals, including cutters, polishers, and traders, consolidating Surat's position as a global diamond-cutting capital.

With its grand opening scheduled for later this year, the Surat Diamond Bourse has already garnered attention for its impressive design and features. The project, which faced Covid-related delays during its four-year construction, is expected to welcome its first occupants in November.

Exclusive photos obtained by CNN provide a glimpse into the opulent interiors of the complex, showcasing marble floors, well-lit atriums, and over 4,700 office spaces. These offices can also double as small workshops for diamond cutting and polishing, further streamlining operations for the industry.



The Pentagon was the world's largest office building for 80 years. This new building just took the title. pic.twitter.com/3tTqWlmz6q — CNN (@CNN) July 18, 2023

The development, which cost approximately $388 million, boasts 131 elevators and offers various amenities such as dining, retail, wellness, and conference facilities for the workforce.

Aerial images of the Surat Diamond Bourse reveal its surroundings to be relatively low-rise, but plans are underway to transform the area. Dubbed "Dream City," the redevelopment plan encompasses approximately 1,730 acres of south Surat and aims to create a smart city.

The architectural firm behind this magnificent structure, Morphogenesis, envisioned a design that fosters inclusivity and efficiency. The building also consumes 50% less energy than the maximum limit required to earn a "platinum" rating from the Indian Green Building Council.

The flared shape of the central spine facilitates airflow, while a radiant cooling system circulates chilled water beneath the floors to maintain comfortable indoor temperatures.

Moreover, natural ventilation and solar energy power around half of the building, significantly reducing its carbon footprint.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also a native of Gujarat, will inaugurate the building.