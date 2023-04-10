‘This Barbie’ is leading Byju’s: Divya Gokulnath joins viral trend

Divya Gokulnath followed the Barbie trend to raise awareness about the importance of education. (Image: @divyagokulnath/Instagram)

Divya Gokulnath, the co-founder of Byju's, one of the world's largest edtech companies, joined the viral “Barbie” movie trend by sharing photos of her as the iconic doll. Gokulnath posted two pictures of herself in an Instagram post, accompanied by captions that highlighted the importance of education for all.

The first tagline read, "This Barbie is leading the world's largest edtech company!" while the second stated, "This Barbie is making education for all a reality."

As a successful woman entrepreneur in the tech industry, Gokulnath is using the trend to push the envelope on what a Barbie can represent. In her post, she wrote, "Changing definitions and pushing the envelope on what #Barbie can do! This Barbie is on a mission to make education a right and not a privilege."

Gokulnath also added the hashtag #EducationForAll to her post, emphasizing her mission to ensure that education is a right and not a privilege.



Gokulnath's post has garnered attention and praise from people around the world. Many have praised her for using her platform to raise awareness about the importance of education, particularly for girls and young women.

Byju's, the company co-founded by Gokulnath, has been a trailblazer in the edtech industry, providing personalized learning solutions to millions of students across India and beyond.

Gokulnath's post serves as a reminder that Barbie can be more than just a toy. She can be a symbol of empowerment and a voice for change, inspiring young girls and women to pursue their dreams and make a difference in the world.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer “Barbie”, directed by Greta Gerwig, will release on July 21 in India.