Delhi woman, 24, turns down 80 internship applicants: 'Nicest rejection letter'

Ria Chopra, who was a freelance writer, said she wrote rejection emails that she would have liked to receive. (Image credit: Ria Chopra)

A woman from New Delhi has been praised for the rejection letters she sent to job applicants. The tone and language of the letters -- letting the candidates know that they were not selected for a job opportunity while at the same time, appreciating their talent and effort -- was lauded by both the rejected applicants and social media users.

Sharing the experience on Twitter, Ria Chopra, the editor-in-chief of a creative startup called Stumble, said that it was the first time she had to write rejection emails and the reaction has been heartening.



I wrote some rejection mails today. This was the first time I’ve written rejection mails, though I’ve received my fair share of them – when you’re a freelance writer or a creative worker of any kind, you tend to get VERY familiar with rejection. It’s weird how nobody… (1/4) pic.twitter.com/wml4L1K8qn

— Ria Chopra (@riachops) August 1, 2023

Another response that Chopra received for her rejection email shared with Moneycontrol read, "Thank you so much for taking the time to review my application and writing the sweetest rejection letter. Hoping to work with you and Stumble sometime in the near future."

It all started when the 24-year-old had two positions of paid internship available and received about a hundred applications for it. She had to write rejection emails to about 80 applicants. Speaking to Moneycontrol, Chopra, formerly a freelance writer, said that until a few months ago, she was the one who had to face multiple rejection letters from publications. So now, since the tables had turned, she wanted to ensure that the applicants don't feel devalued even though they did not secure the position at the startup.



It’s a small thing, probably, but I wrote rejection mails today that I think were also mails of encouragement. Mails of respect and mails of good vibes. Mails that are meant to keep you writing and creating. Today I wrote rejection mails that I would have liked to receive

— Ria Chopra (@riachops) August 1, 2023

"When you're in the creative field, you really put your heart and soul into your applications because it isn't just a business transaction for you, and I could see from the applications that a lot of people had put in care and effort in writing to us," Chopra told the publication. "But since we could hire only two interns, I wanted to make sure that I don't send rejection letters that would make the applicants feel less about themselves or make them feel that they are not creative enough."

Elaborating on how being a freelance writer helped her be more sensitive about rejections, Chopra said, "Having been on the other side not so long ago, I know how it feels when someone sends a very crude rejection letter, and as we go to them with all our hopes and dreams and effort, it feels like we've been rejected outright and that we're not good enough. This is true, especially for interns who are just starting out."

Meanwhile, Chopra's take on rejection letters impressed several Twitter users.

"It is so thoughtful and makes all the difference in the world to the person receiving a thoughtfully written rejection letter," wrote Hermina Christopher (@Hermina66627806). Another user GoodFoodBadJokes (@GoodFoodBadJoke) commented, "Thank you for that... May your tribe grow... It's heartbreaking when you don't even get a reply forget getting a nice and encouraging one."

A third user who claimed she has been receiving automated rejection letters for quite a few months, wrote, "Just amazed and curious to know how beautiful must be your response. Trust me, you have filled them with drops of dopamine."

