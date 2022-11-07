Telangana minister's pic from 20 years ago catches 'Baahubali' producer's eye

KT Rama Rao's throwback photo from 20 years ago is viral. (Image: @KTRTRS/Twitter)

KT Rama Rao, the working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi), shared two photos of him on Twitter – 20 years apart – in a now viral tweet.

“20 Years Ago & Now. Throwback,” KTR, as he is popularly known as, captioned the photos.

The Siricilla MLA’s first photograph was from 26/10/2002, the timestamp on the first photo reveals. The second photo is a much recent one. The only notable difference in both the pictures are traces of grey hair.

The tweet is now viral with almost 10,000 likes. KTR has a 3.7 million strong Twitter family.

Several comments pointing out that the 46-year-old hasn’t changed much also were liked by many.

“You haven't changed much! Looking cool then and now,” read film producer Shobu Yarlagadda’s comment. He is the producer of the blockbuster 'Baahubali'.

“Not much has changed, chief!” read another comment.

KTR, the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industry and Commerce, ITE&C, is the son of K Chandrashekar Rao, the chief minister of Telangana and the founder of TRS.