you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 09:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tejashwi Yadav demands parole for Lalu, says he is vulnerable to COVID-19

Though his doctor was put under quarantine after the report surfaced, Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav, who is currently heading the party, took to Twitter to highlight his concerns.

Jagyaseni Biswas

Fearing exposure to novel coronavirus infection, Lalu Prasad Yadav's son has said his father's life is in jeopardy after a patient lodged at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi tested positive for COVID-19.

This patient was being treated in the same ward as Lalu and was also being attended to by the same doctor.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Though his doctor was put under quarantine after the incident came to light, Tejashwi Yadav, who is currently heading the party, tweeted his concerns.

He wrote:

Meanwhile, another post concerning Lalu’s parole was shared from RJD’s official Twitter account, which claimed that the government is “deliberately” not granting the veteran leader parole.


Lalu was jailed after he was found guilty in a corruption case but has spent most of his sentence at RIMS Ranchi due to multiple age-related illnesses.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 09:19 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #Lalu Prasad Yadav #Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences

