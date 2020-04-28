Tejashwi Yadav demands parole for Lalu, says he is vulnerable to COVID-19

Fearing exposure to novel coronavirus infection, Lalu Prasad Yadav's son has said his father's life is in jeopardy after a patient lodged at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi tested positive for COVID-19.

This patient was being treated in the same ward as Lalu and was also being attended to by the same doctor.



Today,a patient who had been admitted in medicine dept for past 3 weeks was found #COVID19 positive. He was under the unit of Dr Umesh Prasad.Significantly,Lalu Prasad Yadav (RJD leader) is also being treated by same unit: Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences Administration 1/2

— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

Though his doctor was put under quarantine after the incident came to light, Tejashwi Yadav, who is currently heading the party, tweeted his concerns.



It’s really worrisome to know about the doctors treating my dad may hv got infected to #COVID. I join 12 crore Biharis to echo their concerns. At 72 with multiple life threatening chronic diseases, He is most vulnerable to #Corona & hence shd be taken care with utmost precaution. https://t.co/1z0tBc6upB

— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 28, 2020

He wrote:Meanwhile, another post concerning Lalu’s parole was shared from RJD’s official Twitter account, which claimed that the government is “deliberately” not granting the veteran leader parole.

Lalu was jailed after he was found guilty in a corruption case but has spent most of his sentence at RIMS Ranchi due to multiple age-related illnesses.