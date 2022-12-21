Surya Kumar Yadav, ‘Srivalli', T20 World Cup top Instagram Reels 2022 in India

Surya Kumar Yadav and popular song 'Srivalli' from the movie 'Pushpa' topped Instagram Reel review.

Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav, Javed Ali's popular number Srivalli and T20 World Cup topped trends on Reels in Instagram this year, a report released by Meta revealed.

The ‘Reels in Review’ report highlights some of the top trends seen on Reels on Instagram and Facebook in India in 2022, from sports to music to films.

In sports, although Virat Kohli continues to be one of the most popular hashtags used on reels, there is also a growing interest in Surya Kumar Yadav.

"Sports have been a big and growing area of interest, with the recently concluded ICC Men’s cricket #T20WorldCup and #QatarWorldCup. More than 1 million reels on Instagram related to the ICC T20 World Cup were created in India," the report stated.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya were the top three most mentioned Indian cricketers on reels in India.

Read more: Lionel Messi's World Cup-winning photo is most-liked Instagram post, beats famous egg

In music, 15 of the top 20 most-used songs on Instagram reels globally were from Indian artists.

Some of the top songs that are popular across reels on both Instagram and Facebook for all age groups are Srivalli by Javed Ali and Baarish Main Tum by Neha Kakkar. Other popular songs included Kesariya by Pritam, Arijit Singh and Amitabh Bhattacharya, Gypsy by G.D. Kaur, the KGF 2 theme song, and Jhoom by Ali Zafar were also among the most popular. Retro music like Tumsa Koi Pyaara and original audio like Kacha Badam also made the list.

Among films, television and web series, Bhediya, Family Guy, Ek Villain Returns, Naagin 6, Vikram, Mismatched Season 2 and Pathaan fared well on Reels, the Meta report added.