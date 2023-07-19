PM Modi shares video of world's largest office complex in Surat: 'testament to India's...'

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Surat Diamond Bourse. (2nd Image: @romney.manassa/Facebook)

The Surat Diamond Bourse, a colossal 15-story complex spread across 35 acres of land, has surpassed the Pentagon in terms of floor space, making it the top rank holder for the largest office complex in the world. The architectural marvel is all set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this year.

PM Modi, a native of Gujarat and chief minister of the state for thirteen years, took to Twitter to share a video of the structure – reported exclusively by CNN.

“Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the dynamism and growth of Surat's diamond industry. It is also a testament to India’s entrepreneurial spirit. It will serve as a hub for trade, innovation and collaboration, further boosting our economy and creating employment opportunities,” the Prime Minister wrote along with the video.



The complex aims to serve as a hub for over 65,000 diamond professionals, including cutters, polishers, and traders, consolidating Surat's position as a global diamond-cutting capital.

The Surat Diamond Bourse has already garnered attention for its impressive design and features. The project, which faced Covid-related delays during its four-year construction, is expected to welcome its first occupants in November.

Exclusive photos obtained by CNN provide a glimpse into the opulent interiors of the complex, showcasing marble floors, well-lit atriums, and over 4,700 office spaces. These offices can also double as small workshops for diamond cutting and polishing, further streamlining operations for the industry.

The development, which cost approximately $388 million, boasts 131 elevators and offers various amenities such as dining, retail, wellness, and conference facilities for the workforce.

The building also consumes 50% less energy than the maximum limit required to earn a "platinum" rating from the Indian Green Building Council.

The architectural firm behind this magnificent structure is Morphogenesis. Surat cuts around 90% of the whole planet's diamonds.