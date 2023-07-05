Subway faces backlash for 'distasteful' ad on Titanic submarine tragedy

The Subway sign put up outside a franchise in Georgia, US. Image credit: Amanda Butler/Twitter)

Fast food franchise Subway has been facing flak for a recent ad based on the Titanic submarine tragedy in which all five occupants of the OceanGate submersible were presumably killed in an implosion. Photos of the advertisements put up in the US show the message: "Our subs don't implode" The move has been criticised by several internet users with many calling it "distasteful".

"Subway, this is at your store in Rincon, GA (Georgia). Not only is it distasteful, it’s just sad. Do better," shared Twitter user Amanda Butler.



@SUBWAY this is at your store in Rincon, GA. Not only is it distasteful, it’s just sad. Do better. #subway pic.twitter.com/PfgABPU8ML

— Amanda Butler (@Amanda72118560) July 2, 2023

The Titanic "sub" sign also prompted some users to demand an apology from Subway and for the employee responsible for it to be held accountable.

"Didn’t learn from 9/11. Didn’t learn from (hurricane) Katrina. Trying to make money from others’ suffering is always a bad idea. Sure it’s likely some rogue employee of a Subway franchisee but the company should mete out justice immediately up to and including revoking that franchise," commented Twitter user StarsGo007 (@StarsGo007).

"Fire the person responsible for this sign and do a cooperate apology, that's super inconsiderate," another user Dan (@DanPDS_) wrote, while a third said, "Promote the person responsible for this sign, and if corporate apologises we will boycott place that goes along with it. Business owners who bow to woke nonsense need to go away. Business owners who encourage creative employees need to be rewarded." Mansquatch Memesmith (@RayStone81) added, "You go on about being "heartless" but hearts aren't for thinking. Use your brain, your heart lies to you and leaves you broke."

