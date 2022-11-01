English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live | FM Nirmala Sitharaman on India's G20 Presidency Target
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Stephen King says ‘f*** that’ to Twitter verification fee. Elon Musk responds

    Elon Musk defended his plan to charge a fee for a Twitter verification badge after Stephen King lambasted the idea

    Sanya Jain
    November 01, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST
    Stephen King and Elon Musk locked horns over a proposed Twitter verification badge fee.

    Stephen King and Elon Musk locked horns over a proposed Twitter verification badge fee.


    Elon Musk defended his plan to charge a fee for a Twitter verification badge after Stephen King lambasted the idea – but the Twitter owner did agree to slash the price for a coveted blue tick down to $8 from the previously-proposed $20 per month.

    The conversation between the tech billionaire and the celebrated author has gone viral, with detractors and supporters on both sides.

    After reports emerged suggesting that Twitter would begin charging users a monthly subscription fee for keeping their ‘blue tick’ – seen as a mark of credibility – author Stephen King, 75, denounced the plan in no uncertain terms.

    “$20 a month to keep my blue check? F**k that, they should pay me,” he tweeted Monday, adding that he would quit the platform if Musk goes ahead with the verification fee. “If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron,” wrote King.

    Elon Musk responded by defending the fee, arguing that it is necessary to keep the company profitable and the only way to “defeat bots and trolls”. He did make an attempt at concession – asking if $8 a month sounded better than $20.

    Close

    Related stories

    “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?” the Tesla chief tweeted in response to King.


    “I will explain the rationale in longer form before this is implemented. It is the only way to defeat the bots & trolls,” Musk added in a follow-up tweet.

    The Twitter owner faced a fair amount of trolling for what many saw as “bargaining”. Some jokingly compared the exchange to an interaction between a shopkeeper and customer at Sarojini Nagar Market – Delhi’s famous street shopping hub.




    On the other hand, Stephen King also faced trolling for his tweet.

    To accusations that he was being ‘cheap’ by refusing to pay, King clarified “It ain't the money, it's the principle of the thing.”
    Sanya Jain
    Tags: #blue tick #Elon Musk #Stephen King #Twitter
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 02:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.