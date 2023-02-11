Super Bowl 2023: When and where to watch, who’s performing at half-time

Super Bowl: How to tune into one of the world’s most-watched games.

Super Bowl's 2023 edition is all set to take place this Sunday (Monday, February 13, according to Indian time). The big football game will be played between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona. The event, watched by nearly 100 million around the world every year, is about a lot more than just the game.

Super Bowl half-time performances and ads make up much of its larger cultural appeal. Here's when and where you can watch Super Bowl 2023.

The game will begin kick off at 6.30 pm ET (Eastern Time) on Sunday. That's 5 am on Monday according to Indian Standard Time.

The event's official broadcaster is Fox Sports. In many countries, ESPN will be televising the game. In India, viewers can watch Super Bowl on the Star Sports network.

America's National Football League has released a complete list of the Super Bowl broadcasters around the world. Check it out here.

Who's performing at Super Bowl 2023

This year's Super Bowl half-time performance will be by popstar Rihanna. She will be seen performing live for the first time since 2016.

The Barbadian singer, who had refused to perform at Super Bowl in 2019 in protest against racism, said she will use the stage this year to represent black women and immigrants.

"It's important for me to do this, this year. It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see this," the singer, who welcomed her first child May last year, said.

History-making moment expected

This year, for the first time in Super Bowl history, an all-women crew will conduct the pre-game flypast in Arizona.

An ecstatic member of the crew said she couldn't describe her happiness in words.

"It doesn’t get bigger than the Super Bowl, and I am humbled and honored to be able to participate with my friends and fellow Naval Aviators as part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Lieutenant Katie Martinez told CNN.