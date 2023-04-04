MS Dhoni to have a seat named after him at Wankhede stadium

MS Dhoni will be honoured with a permanent seat at Wankhede

Twelve years after he hit an iconic six against Sri Lanka in 2011 World Cup final, sealing India’s victory, MS Dhoni will be honoured with a seat named after him in the stadium where it all went down.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to name a seat in honour of MS Dhoni at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium, according to Sportstar. MCA president Amol Kale said that area where Dhoni hit his six has been identified. The ball landed in MCA Pavilion.

Kale told the India Express that the exact spot where the ball landed has been identified and will soon have a seat named after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper. “The MCA took a decision today (Monday) to name a seat inside the stadium after MS Dhoni. The spot will be where his match-winning six landed against Sri Lanka in the final of the 2011 World Cup. We will be requesting MS Dhoni to come to the stadium for the inauguration where he will also be presented with a memento,” Kale said.

The exact date of the inauguration has not yet been decided and will depend on Dhoni’s availability. However, the MCA is hoping to inaugurate the seat when CSK travels to Mumbai for an IPL match at Wankhede stadium on April 8. Since it is on such short notice, MCA officials will have to see if Dhoni is available to inaugurate the memorial.

MS Dhoni’s match-winning six at Wankhede brought India its first World Cup trophy in 28 years. However, at a recent event, Dhoni revealed the best moment of the match was not hitting the six. “The best feeling was 15-20 minutes (before the winning moment)” he said, according to Hindustan Times. “We didn’t need a lot of runs, the partnership was well-placed, there was a lot of dew.

“And the stadium started to sing Vande Mataram. That atmosphere I feel is very difficult to recreate.”