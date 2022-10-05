When football icons return home

Lionel Messi, who spent 17 glittering years with the Catalan giants until 2021, will be a free agent on July 1, 2023.

Rumours are flying around on social media that all-time great Lionel Messi could return to his beloved FC Barcelona in the summer of 2023.



1 de julio de 2023, Lionel #Messi será jugador del Barça.

— Veronica Brunati (@verobrunati) October 4, 2022

It is no secret that Messi adores FC Barcelona and the city, and the club reciprocates the feeling, and PSG wants to extend the 35-year-old's stay in the French capital. However, with no commitment from either party and with the FIFA World Cup looming large, it is unlikely a confirmation on his future will materialise any time soon.

One can't ascertain how a return to Spain will affect his legacy. But other great players have returned to where it all began for them with varying success.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese has been Messi's arch-nemesis over the last 15+ years, and these two have shared the Ballon d'Or stage on multiple occasions.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his name at Manchester United and spent six glorious years until 2009 before he made his dream move to Real Madrid for a world-record fee. He spent nine glittering years, battling Messi for team and individual awards, before making a move to Juventus for three years. In the summer of 2021, he made a sensational return to Manchester United and top-scored for them in an otherwise underwhelming season.

However, 2022 has been disastrous for him with new manager Eric Ten Haag relegating the Portuguese to the substitute bench. Media reports state Ronaldo might quit United during the January transfer window, and it is difficult to see any other solution.

: 2003-2009

Second spell: 2021-Present

Thierry Henry

Former French striker Thierry Henry is widely considered the best player to have graced the English Premier League. A legend for North London club Arsenal, Henry has had some memorable moments with Arsenal.

He left the club in 2007, for FC Barcelona, after eight seasons in England, where he won two Premier League titles, including the 2003-04 'invincibles' title.

In 2012, while he was plying his trade in the US for New York Red Bulls, he returned "home" for a two-month loan spell at Arsenal. It was a fairytale return as Henry scored in his second debut, against Leeds in an FA Cup fixture, and also a brilliant headed winner against Sunderland that ensured a crucial 2-1 win for Arsenal in the Premier League.

He returned to New York, where he played until his retirement in 2014.

: 1999-2007

Second Spell: 2012 (2-month loan)

Wayne Rooney

Former England striker Wayne Rooney is known more for his glittering career at Manchester United. And why not, as he is the club's all-time leading scorer and won five Premier League titles, one Champions League title, and more.

However, he graduated from his boyhood club Everton's academy and caught the attention of the big clubs when he scored a brilliant winner against Arsenal as a teenager. He was duly snapped up by Manchester United and craved out a trophy-laden career for himself. However, in the summer of 2017, he decided to rejoin his boyhood club and spent one season at Goodison Park, where he ended up being the top-scorer. However, he quit Everton at the end of the season and headed to the US to play for DC United.

: 2002-04: 2017-18